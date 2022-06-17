How much does Selena Gomez’s makeup kit cost?

When it comes to looking beautiful, sometimes we do not skimp on spending, especially if we are assured that with this or that makeup we will last the entire event we attend without the need to be retouching every so often.

That is the point that many artists have reached and that is why they have chosen to launch their own line of makeupsuch is the case of Selena Gomezwho launched in mid-2020 with Rare Beauty, which seeks to break beauty standards towards unrealistic perfection.

Rare Beauty, the cosmetics line of Selena Gomez, how much with more than 40 shades of liquid foundation makeup, illuminators, eyeliners, liquid blushes, concealers, brushes and lipsticks. Additionally, the entire line is “inclusive, diverse, easy to use, cruelty-free, and designed to highlight natural beauty.

ButHow much does Selena Gomez’s makeup kit cost and how to buy it from Mexico?, is undoubtedly the doubt of many Mexicans that we will solve for you below.

The selena gomez makeup kit you can buy it on various platforms, mainly through Sephora Mexico, of course the amount to be disbursed will depend on the number of products you choose, below we will give you a small list of the products and their prices, so you can give yourself a idea of ​​how much money you need to make yours all the kit by Rare Beauty.

Makeup primer $375 pesos

Liquid foundation $675 pesos

Setting powder $625

Setting powder sponge $400

Anti-shine facial kit $695

Absorbent facial tissue $135

Brow pencil $590

Eyebrow makeup $560

Shadow Palette $775

Lipstick $535

Concealer $485

Liquid eyeliner $510

Mascara $285

Highlighter $585

Easy Moisturizer $740

Liquid Blush $535

Shadow brush $400

lip gloss $420

Liquid eyeshadow $520

Blush $540

Tanning Bar $625

Tinted lip balm $430

If you are one of those who want to get the full kityou need nothing more and nothing less than 11 thousand 440 pesos.