Hits and misses in dinosaur movies

Jurassic World: Dominion It is the latest installment in the franchise that began in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Here we will talk about historical and scientific successes and errors of this film.

“You have to remember that the Jurassic Park movies are not documentaries,” Jack Horner, a renowned American paleontologist told BBC Mundo. Horner advised Steven Spielberg during the production of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Here we talk about some of those details. Take note!

Tyrannosaurus Rex vs Giganotosaurus: They Never Coexisted. “Not only these dinosaurs they lived millions of years from each other, they also lived on different continents,” said Horner.

The tyrannosaurus rex lived at the end of the Cretaceous period, about 68 million years ago, in what is now North America, while the giganotosaurus lived 99 million years ago in what is now South America.

Velociraptor: had feathers. “We knew that the dinosaurs Raptorials, the small velociraptor, must have had feathers,” said Horner, adding that it was something that was discussed with Spielberg but that it was technologically impossible.

Colors: According to Horner, the dinosaurs were much more colorful. “Steven didn’t want to do it, he said the dinosaurs in technicolor they were not scary enough,” he explained.

In the case of hits, David Hone, paleontologist at Queen Mary University of London, assured that the stegosaurus of the franchise are very successful. “Although they are very big, they are wonderful. There will be some little details that can be debated, but they are basically excellent,” he said.