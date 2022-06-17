Helen Mirren ‘begged’ Vin Diesel to cast her in ‘Fast & Furious’

For a franchise with so much hyper-fast car, so much reggaeton and so much muscle, the presence of Helen Mirren in deliveries of Fast&Furious can be shocking: what does the actress of The Queen firming up the distribution of the franchise, starting with JasonStatham, his son in fiction?

Well, as Mirren herself has confided in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via The Playlist), this was not due to the management of a representative or a casting agency, but because she herself approached Vin Diesel to incorporate her into the cast. “I didn’t ask him: I begged him,” she says.

Next, he explains the details of his meeting with the interpreter of Dom Toretto. “I think it was in the theater or something: he was there and I was introduced to him. And I had no shame at all: ‘Oh my God, I would love to be in one of your movies! Please let me out!'” Gentlemanly, Mirren continues, Diesel replied “in that deep voice, so pretty” that he would see what he could do.

As we already know, Diesel complied like a gentleman, something that Mirren is very happy about. “He found me this great little role, which was perfect. I had never done anything like it before: one of those blockbusters,” explains the actress, who reveals the reasons for her interest in Fast&Furious: “I love to drive and I wanted to get behind the wheel of a fast car.”

During his career, Vin Diesel has shown great affinity with the great ladies of British cinema. Without going any further, to The Chronicles of Riddick, the actor persuaded Judi Dench that he would accept his role by sending her flowers. And, once on the set, he and the veteran killed the downtime of the shoot by playing games of Dungeons & Dragons (a hobby Dench had taken up thanks to his grandchildren). Will we see him collaborating with Maggie Smith in the future?