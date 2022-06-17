he raises a wall to isolate himself from his parents – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The latest move by the pop star after the end of the history with the Barcelona defender: to put dividing walls to keep the parents of the ex-partner at a distance. With whom he wants to cut off any relationship

Partition walls, a sort of wall to avoid any contact with Piqu’s family. this is Shakira’s latest move: to fence off the house where she lives, in the heart of Barcelona, ​​to keep the parents of her now ex-boyfriend at a distance, who live next to her. Making her apartment independent, no longer having to share everyday life with people who are now distant to her. In short, you want to remove any connection – reveals the Spanish newspaper Brand-, memory of the man she loved for over ten years.

it was she, the 45-year-old pop star, who discovered the parallel story that the Barcelona defender had set up with a younger woman (20-22 years old, first it was said she was a student, then a stewardess, finally a waitress). When she sensed that the ex had something to hide, she contacted a detective agency to have him stalked. So Shakira had proof of the infidelity of her partner, the father of her two children, Milan and Sasha. The images documenting the betrayal are now in the woman’s hands.

Which is more and more convinced: he wants to cut off any relationship with Piqu. Also for this reason it is difficult at the moment to find an agreement on the two children, on the house of residence and, even if they have never married, on other matters related to some joint investments. Meanwhile, in Spain there is also talk of a Piqu and ready to appeal for negative comments on his investigation. The story is still long.