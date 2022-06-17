He is 17 years old and has already created a video game to tour the towns of Antioquia

Of his authorship (he does it from scratch) are the roads and constructions in general, which he develops in 3D. The first scene he created was a peasant dwelling in the middle of the mountains of Antioquia.

The creative process began in August 2021 and the mapping (set of environments that make up the video game) took 24 hours. The vehicles, the trailers (trailers) and the elements that make up the gastronomic part (dishes and drinks) were imported by suppliers and later Manuel adapted them. There is a truck that is a replica of a vehicle from a well-known dairy brand in the country.

“The roads themselves are a challenge for the driver because there are many curves and they can run into other trucks, which leads them to overcome each obstacle,” says Cortés.

This electronic game available for computers is about truck driving and is inspired by Euro Truck Simulator 2 , but in Colombian version. While carrying loads in the vehicles from one point to another in at least 12 minutes (from Guatapé to Medellín), users find themselves on the route with the landscape of the department: the peasant farms, the bus stops, the Medellín Metro, the Pueblito Paisa and the Peñol Stone.

Manuel Cortés Londoño is 17 years old and has been developing video games for two years. He learned how to create them from tutorials he watched on YouTube and the Roblox developer forums. On this platform, where users make their virtual worlds a reality, his video game Robloxian Truck Simulator 2 Owne is available, which exceeds 1,400,000 views.

The process

On the Roblox Studio platform, resources are available to the public, as if they were a type of templates and resources, which are adapted according to the need and the style of the game.

In the beginning, building a farm took him a day and a half, now he manages it in two hours. This construction process is similar to what is done in the video game Minecraft, where houses and buildings are created by blocks.

“I have received very good comments from the players, they write to me from other countries such as the United States, Mexico, Argentina and the Philippines, there are those who leave me their ideas and that helps me to update it and include new elements”, comments the 11th grade student from the Industrial Technical Educational Institution Simona Duque de Marinilla.

Manuel explains that to enter the game it is necessary to have a Roblox account. He also said that there are around 60 vehicles to choose from: there are trucks, intercity buses, private cars, tow trucks, ambulances and police vehicles.

Within each place you can live an experience. When in Piedra del Peñol, the player can climb the stone: “There’s nothing up there at the moment, but I’m thinking of putting a food stall on it.” In the case of the Metro, there is the possibility of entering a station and exploring.

“I created the game set in Antioquia to try to mitigate that ugly image that foreigners have of the country, which is more than war and drug trafficking. I want to show that public how beautiful there is in the country’s culture through tourist attractions. There is no war content in the game.”

About Robloxian Truck Simulator 2 Owne, Manuel has created a community of gamers with whom he talks through the Discord messaging application.

“It fills me with great happiness to know that people are enjoying my idea, there are those who write to me that they enter the game when they are sad and I have fun; Knowing that I make people happy with something that I enjoy doing fills me up a lot,” says the young man, who will graduate from school at the end of this year and plans to study software development to continue taking advantage of his creativity.