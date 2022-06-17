Hayden Christensen: “I spent a lot of time being Anakin; finally exploring Darth Vader has been exciting”

Hayden Christensen was barely 20 years old when he was selected from among more than 400 actors (among them, no less than Leonardo Dicaprio) to be Anakin Skywalker in a new trilogy starwars under the command of george lucas. The face of that young man, his promotion to Jedi under the tutelage of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his fall to hell after being seized by the Sith rage are already the history of recent cinema.

Christensen is now 41, more than 20 years have passed since Attack of the clones and now he returns to the role that catapulted him to fame, although the Anakin of the series Obi-Wan Kenobi has changed, completing its transformation into Darth Vader. How has this new experience been? warsie for the actor? What memories do you have of the prequels? We talked to him about all this and much more.

Did you have doubts about returning to the saga after the criticism of the prequels? When the opportunity to return presented itself, I was only excited to continue my journey with this character, a role that means so much to me and has shaped my life in so many ways. The scrutiny that the prequels went through was challenging, but we could anticipate it to some degree because this is starwars And it matters to a lot of people.





You return to the Galaxy without George Lucas… Shooting the trilogy 20 years ago, working with George Lucas and bringing this character to life at that time was an incredible experience. And now it’s wonderful to see how what George conceived in the ’70s is being used as a basis for new, very talented creators like Deborah Chow to tell other stories. It’s amazing how much this universe has grown, it’s probably more popular now than ever before. I’m a big fan of The Mandalorian and the longer serial format works very well in the series. In addition, there are technological advances. The first time I tried the Stagecraft I had to take a moment because I was blown away. I was inside Star Wars!

What has it been like leaving Anakin behind and delving into Darth Vader? Bringing this character to life at this point in the timeline is very special. I spent a lot of time with Anakin in the prequels and finally exploring the mind of Darth Vader years later has been very exciting.

Hayden Christensen with Ewan McGregor in ‘Revenge of the Sith’ (2005) cinemania

In addition to Vader, you meet again with Ewan McGregor… He is someone I love and admire very much, we share a very special bond after the prequels. In our first meeting for the series, we hung out in Santa Monica shortly before production started and it was really nice to catch up, to be with a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time, but at the same time it seemed that time didn’t had passed.

What did it feel like to put on the Darth Vader suit again? It was wonderful. It gave me a nostalgic attack because it’s such an iconic suit… And you feel its power when you put it on, especially how people react when they see you, that’s the funniest thing: very confident people become more shy and takes a couple of steps back in your presence, being careful not to make too much eye contact. it’s empowering [ríe].





Which actor does this character belong to? Darth Vader has always been a collective effort. When I was cast in the prequels, I inherited it from Jake Lloyd. [Anakin en La amenaza fantasma]. Being able to explore Darth Vader more now is a great responsibility for the rest of the people who have made this character so amazing, from James Earl Jones to Sebastian Shaw or David Prowse. George Lucas, of course. A great group of people have contributed to the creation of it and it is a privilege to be one of them.

