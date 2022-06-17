Happy father’s day! 30 phrases and images to celebrate dad on his day

This Sunday 19th of June is celebrated on Father’s day in both the United States and Mexico. Millions of people will organize surprises for Dad, including meals, gifts and outings to tourist attractions.

But many times we forget the power of words. Pamper dad with a message. we leave you 30 sentences that will surely let him know how much you love him and how important he is in your life.

1. “Dear dad, no matter where I go in life, you will always be my number one man.” – Unknown.

2. “A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short time, but holds her heart forever.” – Unknown.

3. “Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” – Marinela Reca.

4. “One of the greatest gifts I have ever received came from God. I call him dad.” – Unknown.

5. “Dad. He can play like a child, give advice like a friend, and protect like a bodyguard.” – Unknown.

6. “Dad, thank you for being my hero, driver, financial supporter, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and just being there whenever I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Line.

7. “When I get home, my daughter runs to the door and gives me a big hug, and everything that happened that day just vanishes.” –Hugh Jackman.

8. “On the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved, and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and straighten my crown.” -Unknown.

9. “My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and he let me watch him do it.” – Unknown.

10. “That’s what a father does. He eases the burdens of those he loves. He saves those he loves from the last painful images that could last a lifetime.” – George Saunders.

11. “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” – Mother Teresa.

12. “Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they don’t know my dad.” – Unknown.

13. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone can give another person, he believed in me.” –Jim Valvano.

14. “A father is not an anchor that stops us nor a candle that takes us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” – Unknown.

15. “A father’s tears and fears go unseen, his love goes unexpressed, but his care and protection remain a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Mistress H. ​​Vanniarachchy.

16. “Nothing makes me feel stronger than knowing that I have a father who supports me. Love you”. – Unknown.

17. “You’ve seen me at my worst, but you think I’m my best. I love you dad”. – Unknown.

18. “The bond that unites your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s lives.” – Richard Bach.

19. “Dad, even a fleeting memory of your loving smile is enough to brighten my darkest days. Love you!”. – Unknown.

20. “Every parent must remember that one day their child will follow their example, not their advice.”- Unknown.

twenty-one. “[Mi padre] It has always given me a safe place to land and a difficult place to take off from.”- Chelsea Clinton.

22. “I jumped out of helicopters and did some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of that means anything compared to being someone’s dad.”- Chris Pratt.

23. “The strongest and toughest men have compassion. They are not cruel or cold. You have to be man enough to have compassion, to care about people and your children.”- Denzel Washington.

24. “No music is as pleasing to my ears as that word: father”.- Lydia María Niño.

25. “My father used to say that it is never too late to do anything you want to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can achieve until you try.’” – Michael Jordan.

26. “Sometimes the poorest man leaves his children the richest inheritance.”- Ruth E Renkel.

27. “It is a wise father who knows his son.”- William Shakespeare.

28. “The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” – Dan Pearce.

29. “A man knows when he is getting old because he begins to look like his father.”- Gabriel García Márquez.

30. “My father taught me to work hard, laugh often and keep my word.” – Michelle Obama.

