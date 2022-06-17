Habitat XR opens a theater in Rwanda to project XR experiences on mountain gorillas

The South African studio Habitat XR has built an immersive theater in Rwanda at the headquarters of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, in which 360º movies will be projected at 25 K resolution, as well as AR and VR experiences. The objective is to bring the public closer to the mountain gorillas, in danger of extinction, without affecting their natural environment.

The Irmelin DiCaprio Theater It has been financed thanks to the funds donated by the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and the presenter Ellen DeGeneres and his wife, the actress Portia de Rossi, also collaborate in the project. The projected works will be documentaries and experiences about the life of mountain gorillas. The first to alert about their possible disappearance was the zoologist Dian Fossey, murdered with machetes in 1985, whose fight against the poaching of these animals was made into a film in the film Gorillas in the Fog.

At Habitat XR we believe that immersive experiences can go far beyond entertaining the public. That is why we are so excited for the public to visit this center. Our dream is that the theater, and our other XR experiences on campus, will bring people closer to the gorillas than ever before, fill them with empathy and understanding and inspire them to take action,” says Ulrico Grech-Cumbo, CEO of Habitat XR

This state-of-the-art movie theater features 8 4K laser projectors capable of projecting 16:1 ultra-wide or 3D super-wide movies, with a density of 50 million pixels, onto a large screen. The sound system is also state-of-the-art: 37 individual speakers, two amplifiers, and more than 600 square meters of acoustic sound panels designed to absorb reverberation and allow sounds, spatially captured in the jungle where gorillas live, to surround to the public.

The first two cinematic experiences available are A day in the life of gorillaswith which we will meet Gasizi, a 4-year-old specimen, and Saving the Mountain Gorillas, on the legacy of Dian Fossey. But the XR is not present only in this theater, visitors to the foundation can use the augmented reality application GorillaR to walk through the various exhibits alongside a virtual silverback gorilla, or meet an entire family of these animals using a VR viewer.

All this state-of-the-art technology is available in the heart of Africa, in the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the foundation in Kinigi (Rwanda), because another of the objectives of this project is to challenge the stereotype that technological innovation does not exist on this continent.