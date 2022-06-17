GPU Prices Continue to Fall as Crypto Crashes

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Image : Nvidia.

L he bad news for crypto miners is good news for gamers. While GPU prices have fallen steadily in recent months, the current cryptocurrency crisis seems to be accelerating the return to the official suggested price. How do you report? Tom’s HardwareGPU prices decreased around 15% in May, after falls of 10% to 15% in the previous months. In some cases, prices even drop below the recommended price.

For now, the market for used GPUs on eBay is falling at a faster rate, though prices for new GPUs are steadily falling as well. Retail prices fell 2% in the last two weeks. That might not sound like much, but that decrease was offset by a 9% increase in price for the RTX 3080 (12GB).

The best graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD enjoyed significant price drops, with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti dropping 7%, and the RTX 3050 now 6% more affordable than before. Even the flagship RTX 3090 Ti is down 5%. Things were more stable on the AMD front, although prices for the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 dropped 3%. Most of the other Red Team cards held their price month over month, but were already close to MSRP, while Nvidia cards have a longer way back.

Looking at the average retail price compared to the suggested price, only Nvidia’s high-end cards (RTX 3090Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti) are sold at or below suggested retail price. The others, including the RTX 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3060 and 3050, are still $50 to $100 above the official price.

The used market, as stated above, is sinking at an even faster rate. In the last two weeks, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti dropped 19%, the RTX 3080 dropped 17%, and the RTX 3070 dropped 15%. Average prices on eBay dropped 10% in just 14 days, and if you ignore the new AMD RX 6750 XT and RX 6400 (which are hard to find anyway), the average drop was 12%.

Tom’s Hardware suggests that these cards are being resold, in part, due to the sharp drop in the value of cryptocurrencies. With crypto crashing and energy prices rising, miners are giving up and trying to recoup some of the money they lost by buying equipment before everyone else sells their GPUs at a lower price. Bitcoin, by the way, fell from around a peak of $32,000 to around $21,000 in recent weeks, while Ethereum is at around $1,100, having fallen from $1,900. Keep in mind that used GPUs could have been overworked, used by crypto miners, and may not have much life left.

Either way, the result of all of this is more affordable GPUs for gamers who have been sidelined for the past two years due to supply chain and resellers issues that made it almost impossible to buy a graphics card, and even more difficult. find one at a reasonable price. As Tom’s Hardware points out, the RTX 3080 cost more than $1,000 just a few months ago; now they can be found for around $640, or even on some deals for $418 if you buy six.

So should you go out and buy a GPU right now? Not quite. Nvidia plans to release cards in the series RTX4000 later this year, while AMD will compete with RX 7000 series GPUs. This will undoubtedly bring significant performance improvements over previous cards, but the real question is whether there will be enough stock and competitive enough pricing. to make the upgrades worthwhile compared to the current generation, which is now more affordable.