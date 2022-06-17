Gosling talks about his new movie, ‘The Gray Man’

Netflix movies in 2022: Ranking of the best releases

One of the boldest film experiments this summer will be ‘The Invisible Agent’, known until recently as ‘The Gray Man’, the upcoming summer hit in which Netflix has invested more than 200 million dollars, and which is starring by Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans. joe Y Anthony Russo They direct the film, Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, as well as the company’s most serious attempt at blockbuster success. Although ‘Red Alert’, released last year, had similar aspirations and star power, it lacked the pedigree that this new proposal has.

In it Gosling plays the most skilled CIA mercenary who operates under the pseudonym Sierra Six. When he uncovers dark secrets about the agency, he finds himself with a price on his head and a string of international assassins in pursuit. The ‘Blade Runner 2049’ or ‘La La Land’ actor is famous for being selective about his roles, so in a new interview with Empire Magazine, the actor revealed what he attracted to his new character.

The star of ‘Noa’s Diary’ explained that he was attracted to the fact that his character is a spy who does not have any kind of mission. Everybody else in the movie points it out; he just wants to avoid them so he can live a normal life.

Netflix

“His goals are not monetary, it is not about treasures, it is not revenge. He just wants the right to sit on the couch and watch Netflix like the rest of us.“said Gosling. The actor went on to explain that the other great differentiating factor of the film is its ability to combine humor with action. “In almost every scene we tried to set him up to be at a disadvantage. And it’s about seeing him use whatever is in his environment to gain influence“, said. “And what he uses most consistently is a sense of humor. It is a survival tool. If you can find the fun in the absurdity of the situation, you can distance yourself from the danger involved.“.

Netflix’s huge investment in this new film suggests that the streaming giant hopes that “The Invisible Agent” will become a franchise. Gosling is on the same page, and the actor is already brainstorming ideas for a sequel. “I loved making this movie“, said. “I would love to do it again. I hope we can get Six up to name status at some point, just for her own sanity“.

The film will hit the platform in July. They are also in it Anne of Arms, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfred Woodard Y Rege-Jean Page among others.

