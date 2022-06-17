Gosling didn’t smile after Smith’s slap, it’s a 2017 photo









Ryan Gosling’s name has gone viral on social networks for a photo in which the actor allegedly laughs at the slap Will Smith gave comedian Chris Brow at the 2022 Oscars. It’s a hoax. The image belongs to the 2017 awardswhen they mistakenly awarded the movie ‘La La Land’, in which he starred, and then they had to rectify it.











There are many comments on social networks that share the image of the Canadian actor stating that it is his reaction to the slap that Smith gave Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife’s alopecia. At Rtve.es we already tell you all the details of this incident that marked the night of the 94th edition of the Oscars.

“Ryan Gosling’s face represents a lot to me,” we read in a message posted on Twitter. After conducting a reverse search, we have verified that the image of Gosling smiling corresponds to the Oscar gala in 2017. The Associated Press communication agency captured Gosling’s reaction when “the movie Moonlight is announced as the real winner of the best picture at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Minutes before, the Academy had mistakenly announced that the winner was “La La Land”, where the actor was the main character.

The interpreter has not been the only one who has appeared in the last few hours on the Internet. Images of the supposed reactions of other actors like Meryl Streep, Dwayne Johnson or Matt Damon, among others. In this tweet from the newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’ you can see the 2017 gala scene from which photos are being extracted that are posing as current. Take a good look at the date.