Gonzalo Díaz, the Uruguayan basketball player who was directed by Adam Sandler in the movie Garra – Ovation – 06/17/2022

A movie called Claw (hustle) could not be a good film if a Uruguayan did not participate in it. That’s why, Gonzalo Diaza 24-year-old basketball player who decided to take time off the courts, participated in the filming directed by none other than the actor, director, producer and screenwriter Adam Sandler.

In August 2021, the American comedian recorded a series of scenes that took place in Mallorca, a city to which Gonzalo moved when signing with the team Joventut Llucmajor (EBA League from Spain).

He had never acted in any short or movie, nor had he been related to the performing arts —he is not interested now either—, but he had to develop a role that he knew how to do very well: play basketball.

His coach sent him an email looking for candidates to do the casting (play basketball and take photos) and the Uruguayan was encouraged. He was selected and within days he was being directed by one of his childhood idols in a film where Sandler plays the NBA recruiter.

Gonzalo Díaz in the Netflix movie Garra. Capture

In total there were three days of filming, but before recording they did a rehearsal. That was when Gonzalo faced Sandler. “I swear that the first time I saw it I didn’t cry out of disgust,” says Gonzalo, adding: “It was incredible. He had tremendous emotion. The first thing I told him was: ‘I’m from Uruguay, can we take a picture?’ There he told me; ‘no, I can’t because of covid, there are a lot of people. Then we got out,’” he recalls of his first one-on-one with the actor. Several postcards were then taken. It should be remembered that at this time Europe was going through a critical moment after the pandemic and all members of the audiovisual industry had to comply with numerous protocols.

Gonzalo Díaz in the Netflix movie Garra. Capture

“Everything that had to be done was scripted, the fall was the same and from where we shot the doubles as well,” explains Díaz, who had to repeat the fall several times to suit the director.

“Sandler couldn’t believe he was from Uruguay. When I told him that he was there, he immediately told me ‘what are you doing here if your family is there?’” Gonzalo recalls that he was grateful for having studied English all his life, which allowed him to communicate with his idol.

The team that recorded the basketball scene in Garra.

“When the scene was boring, I would put music on a speaker, shoot hoops, interact with people. There I was able to chat with him and he is a phenomenon, just as you can see in the movies he makes”, says Gonzalo, who shared the shooting with the protagonist and player NBAthe Spanish Juancho Hernangomez.

Gonzalo prioritized his mental health

Gonzalo Diaz in Joventut Llucmajor.

It started in Malvin When I was 10 years old. He went through the training until he reached First. He participated in the youth teams, went to two South American and one World Cup and was also summoned to the senior team at 18 years old. He was on loan to play the Meter with Tabare and his last season in Uruguay was played with greenred.

“I felt that basketball was taking more of me than it gave me because of how I was and I wasn’t doing very well and I quit,” explains Gonzalo, who didn’t go through his self-demand and some injuries as he would have liked and that’s why he made the decision. to step aside. Before leaving he wanted to try his luck in Spain, he went without a team and joined Llumajor. But the feeling was the same and after returning to Uruguay for his sister’s wedding and the birth of his nephew, they helped make the decision. “I became the same, because I had to continue playing in Spain, but while I was there I began to miss and wanted to be with my people. I was not in a good head and I didn’t want to play anymore. I don’t regret it at all,” says Gonzalo.

He returned to the country at the end of March and went back to study Physical Education, a career that he had left halfway before leaving and which is the third after starting Public Accounting and International Business.

It’s a see you soon

He does not rule out returning to Mallorca because he left many friends to visit there. As for basketball, he doesn’t know if the break will be forever, but if he comes back he wants to do it differently.

“I want to take it in a calmer way, without so much self-demand. It put a lot of pressure on me and I had repetitive injuries that I didn’t know how to handle very well. Instead of enjoying it, I suffered. So I decided to walk away and now I’m much calmer,” he confessed.