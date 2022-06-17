Golden State Warriors, NBA champions! They beat the Boston Celtics

Midtime Editorial

Boston / 06.16.2022 22:30:24





There’s a new king in the NBA! The Golden State Warriors were crowned again after beating 103-90 the boston celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finalstaking the trophy Larry O’Brien in a series in which they outscored their rivals 4-2.

The Warriors weighed down the experience of their squad, recovering from a disadvantage of ten points in the first period to put the accelerator with a streak of 21 unanswered points to get ahead and seal the result in his favor.

Golden State now has seven championships, reaching third place among the most winning franchises, breaking the tie of six successes they had with the chicago bulls of Michael Jordan. At the top are the Los Angeles Lakers and themselves Celtics with 17.

Stephen Curry ended with a brilliant performance by 34 pointsseven assists and seven rebounds, leading his quintet to its fourth victory in the last seven years, reaffirming his status as a league legend.

In addition, he managed to be named for the first time as the Most valuable Player of the Finals of the NBA.

Curry was followed by the Canadian Andrew Wigginswho added 18 points, signing a remarkable defense over Jayson Tatumwho could not weigh. jordan poole added 15 goals and the veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson contributed 12 each.

For its part, Boston fell at the TD Garden on an unremarkable night of his superstar Jayson Tatumwho stayed with 13 unitsthree rebounds and seven assists; Jaylene Brown raised his hand with 34 points, but they were insufficient.

Mexican champion

For its part, Juan Toscano-Anderson became the first Mexican basketball player to win a title in the NBA.

Although he had a discreet role in the Playoffsremained in the squad until the end, thus sealing his first award in the basketball league number one of the planet.

