George Clooney’s 10 best movies as an actor

Few Hollywood stars have the elegance, weight and prestige of George Clooney, who with his best films both as an actor and as a director have left their mark on the industry. Also as an activist who fights to make the world a better place. He rose to fame with the series ‘ER’, one of the best medical series and a stratospheric success of the 90s, and buoyed by that springboard he built a diverse and exciting career.

George Clooney’s career has been full of successes (as evidenced by his multiple Oscar nominations) and also of the occasional sound failure (yes, we look at you, ‘Batman & Robin’). His versatility has taken him through the world of superheroes, through thug genre films (‘From Dusk Till Dawn’) and political dramas and thrillers (from ‘Syriana’, for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. to ‘Michael Clayton’), for the heist movies more iconic (the ‘Ocean’s’ saga continues to be one of his most beloved works by the public) and for historical portraits with a political conscience (‘Good night and good luck’). He has worked with great directors such as the Coen brothers (on several occasions, moreover, with films such as ‘Quemar tras de Lectura’ and ‘Ave, César!’) and also Alfonso Cuarón (‘Gravity’) and Alexander Payne (‘Los descendants ‘).

And that’s only part of his career! As a director, Clooney widened his legend in Hollywood. And it is that he always chooses inspiring, political, provocative and conscientious stories, ranging from ‘The Ides of March’ with Ryan Gosling to the recent ‘Midnight Sky’, one of the best Netflix movies and which deals with a future hit by effects of climate change. Like other stars of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Clooney is connected to the world around him and is a great ambassador, in film and in real life, of the fight against climate change. It is the third facet of him, that of producer, he also won an Oscar for the film ‘Argo’ by Ben Affleck. Wow, there is no one to stop him.

To celebrate this fantastic legacy in film, We select his ten essential films as an actor by George Clooney. Those titles that you cannot miss to understand the dimension of his star status, in this case, only through his interpretations. Now, we know: we have left out some very beloved films that we also love, but we assure you that this selection will not disappoint you.