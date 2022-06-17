George Clooney’s 10 best movies as an actor
George Clooney
- We celebrate the birthday of George Clooney reviewing his best films as an actor, where he demonstrated his versatility and star quality.
- The list includes movies like ‘Michael Clayton‘, ‘Good night and good luck‘ Y ‘Syrian‘, for which he won his only acting Oscar.
Few Hollywood stars have the elegance, weight and prestige of George Clooney, who with his best films both as an actor and as a director have left their mark on the industry. Also as an activist who fights to make the world a better place. He rose to fame with the series ‘ER’, one of the best medical series and a stratospheric success of the 90s, and buoyed by that springboard he built a diverse and exciting career.
George Clooney’s career has been full of successes (as evidenced by his multiple Oscar nominations) and also of the occasional sound failure (yes, we look at you, ‘Batman & Robin’). His versatility has taken him through the world of superheroes, through thug genre films (‘From Dusk Till Dawn’) and political dramas and thrillers (from ‘Syriana’, for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. to ‘Michael Clayton’), for the heist movies more iconic (the ‘Ocean’s’ saga continues to be one of his most beloved works by the public) and for historical portraits with a political conscience (‘Good night and good luck’). He has worked with great directors such as the Coen brothers (on several occasions, moreover, with films such as ‘Quemar tras de Lectura’ and ‘Ave, César!’) and also Alfonso Cuarón (‘Gravity’) and Alexander Payne (‘Los descendants ‘).
And that’s only part of his career! As a director, Clooney widened his legend in Hollywood. And it is that he always chooses inspiring, political, provocative and conscientious stories, ranging from ‘The Ides of March’ with Ryan Gosling to the recent ‘Midnight Sky’, one of the best Netflix movies and which deals with a future hit by effects of climate change. Like other stars of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Clooney is connected to the world around him and is a great ambassador, in film and in real life, of the fight against climate change. It is the third facet of him, that of producer, he also won an Oscar for the film ‘Argo’ by Ben Affleck. Wow, there is no one to stop him.
To celebrate this fantastic legacy in film, We select his ten essential films as an actor by George Clooney. Those titles that you cannot miss to understand the dimension of his star status, in this case, only through his interpretations. Now, we know: we have left out some very beloved films that we also love, but we assure you that this selection will not disappoint you.
Out of sight (Steven Soderbergh, 1998)
Of course, the series ‘ER’ had catapulted him to fame in the early 90s, but this film helped to widen his place and legend in Hollywood. George Clooney starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in this thriller between romance and the ‘heist movie’, of course directed by Steven Soderbergh (with whom he would make ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ a few years later). Two ‘sex-symbols’ dedicated to action, with characters that helped them exploit all that charisma and ‘sex appeal’, and confirming their place in the industry as everyone’s erotic dream. It is also one of Jennifer Lopez’s best films.
Three Kings (David O. Russell, 1999)
It is one of the most shocking and risky films by George Clooney, a war satire that mixes comedy, drama, adventures, action and bad milk. Beside Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube play those three kings referred to in the title, who are nothing more than soldiers of different ranks waiting like rain in May for the end of the war in Iraq. Although their wait becomes something more exciting when they find a map that can lead them to a treasure, and that adventure mutates into a journey of discovery, opening their eyes to tragedy and recovering a bit of humanity. We can consider it one of the best war movies of all time, despite the fact that it is taken as a joke.
Syriana (Stephen Gaghan, 2005)
With ‘Syriana’ came his Oscar. George Clooney won the award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance in this film based on the novel (and true story) by Robert Baer. The actor plays him precisely, a CIA agent who spent his entire life working in the Middle East investigating terrorists. Set in 1980s Beirut, the film is a pure espionage thriller in which Clooney delivers one of the best performances of his career.
Goodnight and Good Luck (George Clooney, 2005)
After his directorial debut with the remarkable ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, George Clooney was confirmed as a director to be reckoned with with this 2005 film, nominated for 6 Oscars. Set in 1953, it narrates the real confrontation between the journalist and presenter Edward R. Murrow (David Strathairn) and his producer Fred Friendly (George Clooney) against Joseph McCarthy, the one of ‘McCarthyism’ and the “witch hunt” in panic anti-communist. A plea in favor of freedom of expression that Clooney championed in front of and behind the cameras.
The ‘Ocean’s’ saga (2001 – 2007)
Yes, here we are going to cheat a bit to bring together three films, which are part of the most famous ‘heist’ saga of recent decades, some of the best robbery and robbery films in cinema. And it was partly thanks to a George Clooney who, in the role of Danny Ocean, achieved just the right amount of mischief, charisma, arrogance and intelligence, the perfect leader for a gang of infallible thieves where we found Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mc Y Casey Affleck, among others. Not forgetting Julia Roberts as her ex and Andy Garcia as the casino owner they’re trying to scam. Under the direction of Steven SoderberghClooney shone in every film of the trilogy. And that is why they are the most famous films in his filmography.
Michael Clayton (Tony Gilroy, 2007)
In this film, George Clooney plays a man who is dedicated to putting out fires, figuratively: Your job is to remove the dirty laundry from your law firm’s important clients as quickly and efficiently as possible. He is a mysterious character, the perfect agent for the powers that be, and Clooney plays him with disarming confidence and charisma. Especially when the iceman is faced with a real ethical dilemma, and now, finally, he sees before him the consequences of his actions. Directed by Tony Gilroy, it is undoubtedly one of the best films in his filmography. It is also one of the best films of Tilda Swinton, her co-star.
Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wes Anderson, 2009)
If you haven’t seen this Wes Anderson movie in its original version, you’ve missed one of George Clooney’s best performances. The actor gives voice to the fox who is the protagonist of this ‘stop-motion’ adaptation of the Roald Dahl tale, and he does it with charisma, comedy and melancholy, and thousands of nuances that make your character come to life. And it doesn’t matter if he’s an animal, because his conflicts are human: after all, an unhappy husband and father who realizes that life hasn’t turned out the way he expected. His role reminds us how a good sound performance can make a difference. It is also one of the best animated films in the history of cinema.
Up in the air (Jason Reitman, 2009)
I couldn’t miss this dramedy about the miseries of the post-crisis world, where George Clooney plays a guy who is dedicated to firing people. It’s not his decision, it’s just carrying out the order and witnessing the crying, desperation and anger. Jason Reitman’s story has touches of comedy, but it is still a harsh portrait of a terrible and cruel reality. In addition, he combines it with the study of a character in search of a direction in life. An incredible mix of sensations, one of lime and the other of sand, and of a Clooney who knows exactly what he has to do.
The Descendants (Alexander Payne, 2011)
As its Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay demonstrates, this Alexander Payne film was based on brilliant material, but it wouldn’t have been the same without George Clooney. The actor knew how to find that very complicated point between the tearful melodrama and the comedy of the absurd, between the miseries and the joys of life. In the film he plays a father who must find a way to reconnect with his daughters (Shailene Woodley and Amara Miller) and also rethink his life after his wife is left in a coma due to an accident. . At the same time, the title refers to the inheritance that their Hawaiian royal ancestors left them on the island, and that they must now decide whether or not to sell. A film with multiple conflicts and a lot of humanity. Without a doubt, one of those movies that will make you cry.
Gravity (Alfonso Cuaron, 2013)
Although Sandra Bullock is the protagonist of this film by Alfonso Cuarón, which earned her the Oscar for Best Direction and another six in technical categoriesThere is incalculable, if understated, value in what George Clooney does. Her role as secondary is also the role of mentor: Matt Kowalski is the veteran who will help the protagonist to overcome the moment of absolute tension in which she finds herself. His performance is warm and emotional, giving us one of the most powerful moments in the film, which ranks among the best science fiction movies in space.
