George Clooney goes viral for a feminist claim

George Clooney sneaks into the topics of the day, and it’s not for any premiere. The actor has gone viral for a feminist claim related to cinema.

Throughout the day a video has been published under the question: “What would George Clooney’s ads be like with women his own age?”. In it, up to 14 women around 60 years old are seen one by one. They put their faces to denounce the different stereotypes that are associated with age when you are a woman. Gray hair, skin, waist are some of the criticisms, although not the most relevant.

In the clip figures are denounced in relation to the presence of women on the screen as they turn years. And it is that while they maintain leading roles, they go into the background at a certain age. This is precisely what they intend to highlight with the hashtag #UnaMujerDeLaEdadDeClooney