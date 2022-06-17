George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the most famous romance of 2021 and we have the proof

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 11/26/2021 6:07 p.m.

Save



Related news

We have a new cinematographic couple in sight and you are going to love it. Because he is George Clooneyan attractive guy, good actor, director and above funny. And she is Julia Roberts, that little more needs to be said about her. The one who was America’s girlfriend, the actress thanks to whom we learned that the foot measures the same as from the elbow to the wrist, one of the most successful actresses, idolized and covered in Hollywood. oh and aunt

emma roberts, that must also be taken into account. Well, we are going to see them in a romantic comedy that opens next year and is already being shot. It is set in Bali, but there is a catch.

The set of the filming of the new movie by Clooney and Roberts. – Lagencia-Crush

You will think “how lucky are the actors” who throw themselves a season working in Bali, paradise. Mistake. The producers of the movie have decided to save costs and from Bali, nothing. The whole set is assembled in Australia, which is almost as cool and much closer. Everyone happy.

Operators assembling the set. – Lagencia-Crush

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have recently arrived to start shooting their scenes. And they have done it in a helicopter, the two together, that’s why they are good friends and can share transportation. Less pollution, less expenses. Well, they have traveled and a lot of people from their team who help them with the bags and stuff. But where are you going with so much luggage, Julia? In Bali with a pareo and a bikini, okay.

In case you have any doubts, Julia is the one in black. – Lagencia-Crush

Eye, what are they? exclusive photos. You already know that we only bring you the creme. Here we also see

george. And it gives us the impression that he is a little careless, we don’t know if he is already characterized for his character, that one thing is that we have the photos and another that we go directly to ask to see why he wears those pints . We do have respect.

George needs help too – Lagencia-Crush

And to paint, the one with the movie, which in English is called ‘Ticket to Paradise’. Then we’ll have to see how the translation works here, since ‘Lío en Bali’ makes you the same as ‘Una couple feliz’. In the film

Julia and George interpret one divorced couple who decides to rush to Bali when they find out that her daughter is suddenly getting married to a local. All her interest is stop the wedding for their daughter not to make the same mistake as them. Oh, and there’s also Lucas Bravo, who if you’re a fan of ‘Emily in Paris’, you know him for sure. Call me crazy, but he gives me that we know how this romantic comedy is going to end. with the characters of Julia Roberts and George Clooney making out and in love again. That is so.

See them

comments