Funny Rihanna Message T-Shirt is NOT Your Typical Message T-Shirt

That Rihanna she is immune to the conventional codes of the maternity style, it is something that she has been demonstrating since the first minute in which she confirmed that she was expecting her first child with her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky. Neither the most extreme transparencies, nor sequins in fluorescent tones, nor even the shortest dresses or elastic jumpsuits are banned in a maternity wardrobe in which there is not the slightest intention to hide the tummy. we knew that Rihanna went beyond what tradition dictates about how pregnant women should dress, but this weekend we discovered that she also takes critics’ objections with humor: in what is possibly her first look with child references, the singer does not falls into sappy stereotypes, but laughs at them.

Enu message T-shirt, in which the iconic drawings of the factory appear Disney, the rats Mickey And Minnie Mouse, it reads ‘Who dat? Oh… dat jus my baby daddy’, a pun with baby (which translates to ‘baby’, but also ‘honey’) and daddy (which means ‘dad’, a family name that in English also has a more sensual meaning). In addition, the most famous mice in the world appear tuned as rappers, a stylistic aspect that the singer has accentuated with a dollar sign pendant and with one baseball cap (the same one that your partner wears) awge (the creative agency founded by himself A$AP Rocky).

It has not been missing in this ironic and relaxed look the joker garment from Rihanna’s maternity wardrobe: the baggy jeans, possibly the most comfortable and versatile pants on the market. On her feet, the singer has succumbed to the favorite sneakers of insiders: the Air Jordan 4 SP Guava Ice from Jordan x Union.

SUBSCRIBE to our newsletter to receive all the news on fashion, beauty and lifestyle.