From Transformers to Till Death, his new movie

Megan fox It was one of the great sensations of the beginning of the decade. thanks to his role in “Transformers”, Michael Bay’s film catapulted her to fame but also brought her something that is very difficult to get rid of: being categorized as an explosive girl, and hyper sexualized, which would mark her career forever. Now Megan Fox is fully topical with the premiere of “Till Death. Until death do us part”that is why here I leave you with a review of his film career already as that explosive physical has been marking his career forever.

Transformers, your cover letter

Although he had already worked on other films such as “I want to be super famous” or series like “Crimes of Fashion”by the way with a very young Kaley Cuocoit was not until 2007 when the opportunity came from the hand of Michael Bay to be one of the leading faces of “Transformers”, one of the most important action sagas of the century, whose quality has been declining since the premiere of his good first film. His launch to stardom it was also a bit of his sentence because from that moment Megan became the explosive girl of Hollywood of the moment, and only 21 years old.

Megan Fox’s debut marked her figure forever

The Curious Case of Jennifer’s Body

After a great role in the movie “New York for Beginners”where the adventures of journalist Tobby Young’s life were told, a film would once again mark Megan Fox’s career. “Jennifer’s Body”, a tape that at the time was criticized by everyone and for which the actress took a lot of sticks, but which curiously today is a highly respected film, not only for the film itself, but also for its feminist reading, for many ahead of its time.

His leap into comedy

After ending his ‘autobot’ adventure by appearing in the Transformers sequel, “Revenge of the fallen”Megan Fox decided to bet on comedy as her new field to explore in the cinema, appearing in “The Dictator”, a successful film along the lines of Sacha Baron Cohen, and betting more on existentialist comedy with “Si Fuera Fácil”.

surrounded by turtles

After that brief adventure in comedy, Megan Fox decided to return to pure action, and she did it with one of the most popular characters in the genre, “The ninja turtles”, where a new adaptation left us, in my opinion quite bad, where she played April O’Neil, the Channel 6 reporter who discovers the cute turtles.

Megan Fox starred in the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

He’s back with Till Death

At 35 years old, and after a period of rest, where she has taken the opportunity to spend more time with her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox returned with a great interest in horror with “Maw of the Night”where she plays a vampire, and now with “Till Death. Till Death Do Us Part”a film that you can already see in theaters.

What is Till Death about? Until death do us part?

“After a romantic evening at their secluded lake house, Emma wakes up handcuffed to her late husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must battle contract killers to escape her husband’s devious plan.”