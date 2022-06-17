From Katie Holmes to Giulia De Lellis: the summer dress is crochet

The vip season obsession? The crochet dress. It is becoming one of the summer fashion hits. Not a week goes by without a famous woman not being immortalized with a “I see-no-see” garment. The last was Katie Holmes who, at the premiere of his new film “Alone Together” to the Tribeca Film Festivalshe showed up with a long white crochet dress which immediately attracted everyone’s attention. Before her, to show off a “handmade” look were, among others, Camila Cabello, Elisabetta Canalis And Giulia De Lellis. Each has declined the trend in a very personal way.

Katie Holmes out in the open with her boyfriend

Katie Holmes arrived at the premiere of her film along with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, to which it has been linked for a few months now. The couple only came out last month at an event in New York. Before that, they had been photographed hand in hand by the American weekly “People“. Since then, the ex-wife of Tom Cruise and his fellow bassist, producer and composer, ten years younger, are no longer hiding.

Katie Holmes with boyfriend at Tribeca Film Festival (@Fotogramma)

Katie Holmes’ dress is handmade

At the Tribeca Film Festival all the flashes were for them. For the occasion Katie Holmes has chosen a dress that will hardly be forgotten: white, long, crochetedor in order to create a suggestive “wave” effect, with the mesh more or less dense in certain points. The dress, designed by the creative director of the Parisian brand Chloé, Gabriela Hearst, left some areas of the body strategically uncovered. In fact, you could see the white bra and the navel.

Long dress, necklace and ballet flats

Read also: Giulia De Lellis from heart attack: very short top and breathtaking curves

Katie Holmes’ dress was made entirely by hand by craftsmen who intertwined the yarns point by point. The actress combined it with accessories from the maison: one maxi necklace golden chain, a rigid braceletone clutch bag with metallic details and a couple of black dancers with the square tip.

Camila Cabello plays with see-through

Katie Holmes is not the only one to have succumbed to the charm of crochet. Even the pop star Camila Cabello showed off a long white crochet dress to announce the release of her new song. The dress, long to the ankles, reveals a top it’s a white culotte. The singer paired it with a couple of very high shoes with heel and platform. So, she let her long loose hair framed her face.

Elisabetta Canalis: crochet yes, but short

Crochet yes, but short and colorful. In Portofino, Elisabetta Canalis showed off her “handmade” dress in front of a beautiful panorama. Orange, with one v-necktied around the neck, Elisabetta Canalis’ dress leaves the upper part of the back and the legs uncovered, highlighted by fringes that embellish the hem. Even the former tissue of “Striscia la Notizia” left her hair down, but she covered her eyes with a pair of sunglasses blacks.

Giulia De Lellis chooses the trousers

It might interest you: Giulia De Lellis hospitalized? The truth

Giulia De Lellis focuses on trousers. The influencer spent a few days on the Amalfi Coast, where she had herself portrayed with a Tezenis red bikini and above a white crochet dress consisting of a long jacket and trousers. To complete the outfit a pair of white slippers and sunglasses match the look. Inimitable.

Cover photo: Credit Agenzia Fotogramma