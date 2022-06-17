From Kanye West to Reese Witherspoon: these are the 25 highest-paid artists of 2022

In December, Bruce Springsteen sold the masters and the publishing rights to all of his recorded music and compositions, including 11 multi-platinum albums and five gold singles, for what sources say was nearly $500 million. The buyer was Sony Music, the parent company of his former label, Columbia Records.

The blockbuster deal puts the 20-time Grammy winner at No. 2 on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid artists of 2021, behind the director of The Lord of the rings, Peter Jackson, who raised $600 million in cash after selling part of his visual effects companys for 1.6 billion dollars (1.39 billion euros) in November. That deal made Jackson a billionaire.

The Boss isn’t the only rocker on a financial streak. EITHERClassical artists who sold out their lucrative music catalogs last year include Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Neil Young., who raised a combined $500 million before taxes, enough for each to earn a place in this year’s rankings. “These deals haven’t been close combat,” says Jon Landau, Springsteen’s manager for nearly half a century. “Everyone gets what suits them.”

Music libraries aren’t the only pieces of content that sell for much more than a song. In the last two years, the main streaming services have spent some 3,700 million dollars (3,223.87 million euros) to secure the rights to television hits What friends Y Law & Orderwhich helped land the creators of both shows on this year’s list of artists.

A content-mad world won over the creators of South ParkMatt Stone and Trey Parkera spot on this year’s list and a $900 million deal with Viacom, which wanted the 25-year success for its streaming service.

Top-earning woman in entertainment last year, Reese Witherspoon (ranked 12), gets the cut after selling a portion of her production company Hello Sunshine to the private equity firm Blackstone at a valuation of 900 million dollars (784.18 million euros) in August.

Jay-Z, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kanye West all cracked the top five with their own nine-figure sums, most earned not from rapping, producing, or performing, but from selling champagne, tequila, and sneakers. Even Taylor Swift, number 25 with $52 million, with a comparatively fresh face, made most of her money by re-recording albums of hers that she first released a decade ago.

In total, the 25 highest paid artists earned a combined total of 4,400 million dollars (3,833.79 million euros) before taxes in 2021, the vast majority of which he did without creating anything new. This is double the $2.2 billion that the top 25 celebrities earned in 2020. Says Tom Freston, the former Viacom executive who greenlit South Park when VHS tapes were still around: “There are so many options these days. People gravitate towards what they know.” These are the 25 of 2022.

#two Bruce Springsteen The Boss sold the rights to all musical work to Sony Music Group last December. The sale, estimated at nearly $500 million, included five decades of iconic songs, recordings and songwriting credits from 20 studio albums, multiple box sets and live recordings.

#3 Jay Z Hip-hop’s first billionaire showed off his entrepreneurial chops in 2021 when he cashed in on music streaming service Tidal and champagne brand Armand de Brignac.

#4 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson One of the few actors to sneak into the ranking This year, The Rock made about a quarter of his earnings from his roles in movies like Jungle Cruise Y Red Notice. Most of them, which are the size of Jumanji, come from his Teremana brand of tequila.

#5 Ye (Kanye West) The billionaire rapper and producer now makes most of his money on a multi-year deal to design his signature Yeezy sneakers for Adidas. His first Yeezys designed for Gap — a hoodie and jacket — went on sale last year and quickly sold out. But the 52-year-old company wants more and is reportedly frustrated by the slow launch.

#6 Trey Parker and Matt Stone shocking. Funny. Cheap to do. The creators of South Park, and its offshoots, oversee a cottage industry that now brings in more than $80 million a year and, in August, signed a six-year, $900 million contract ( €787.02 million) with Paramount +.

#7 Paul Simon the musician of folk-rock sold the rights to hundreds of his songs, including Mrs Robinson, 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy) Y The Sound of Silence to Sony Music Publishing for around 250 million dollars (218.62 million euros) in March.

#8 Tyler Perry The billionaire creator and actor will return to the franchise of Madea that made him famous, but everything he built around it is what generates most of his earnings, from a multi-year production deal with BET to the 800-acre production studio he works out of in Atlanta.

#9 Ryan Tedder In addition to the more than 500 songs he has written for his own band, the OneRepublic frontman has written hits for Beyoncé, Adele and Ed Sheeran. In January, he sold a portion of the catalog to investment firm KKR in January.

#10 bob dylan The 80-year-old Nobel laureate also sold his already recorded music and some of the recordings he plans to make to Sony in July for $150 million. That was on the heels of a $400 million mega deal in 2020 to sell his publishing catalog to Universal.

#eleven PRed Hot Chili Peppers The London music investment fund Hipgnosis took over the California rockers’ catalogue, which includes hits like Californication in May.

#12 Reese witherspoon the star of Big Little Lies She sold her female-focused production company, Hello Sunshine, to private equity firm Blackstone for a $900 million (€787.02 million) valuation in August. Whiterspoon still has a stake. The actress also earned 20 million dollars (17.49 million euros) raised from 10 episodes for the second season of The Morning Show.

#13 chuck lorre The go-to man at Warner Bros. TV is still raking in tens of millions a year from syndication of hits like Two and a half Men Y Big Bang Theory. But it hasn’t been idle: It has four comedies on the air, as well as the Netflix series The Kominsky Method.

#14 Sean “Diddy” Combs “I’m not playing, I’m building assets,” the young entrepreneur told FORBES in 1999, and he wasn’t kidding. He still owns the brands he was creating back then, including Bad Boy Records and the Sean Jean fashion label—which he recently reacquired—but most of his earnings these days come from his clothing brand. Cîroc vodka liqueur.

#fifteen dick wolf Even after 32 years, the Wolf franchise Law & Order continues to hook crime addicts with a mix of new shows (Organized Crime) and older syndicated shows (Special Victims Unit), while making money from a profit-sharing deal with Universal Television that most creators would kill.

#16 Howard Stern The self-proclaimed “king of all media” moved from radio to SiriusXM satellite 15 years ago. In 2020, he re-signed with SiriusXM on a five-year, $500 million deal.

#17 Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane The Executive Producers Responsible for the Quintessential ’90s Comedy friends they resurfaced for a moment when the cast was brought back for a reunion show on HBO Max. The trio continues to cash in with a deal on the transmitter that closed the laughs for 425 million dollars (371.65 million euros).

#18 Shonda Rhimes The producer of The Bridgertons bet on itself when — in 2017 — it signed with Netflix and wowed executives there with one of the most talked-about pandemic releases in the world. streamer. It renewed with Netflix in July and continues to receive large amounts from ABC for Grey’s Anatomy.

#19 Neil Young In January, a year after selling his music rights to hedge fund Hipgnosis, Young told Spotify to choose between him and Joe Rogan, who allegedly spread COVID-19 misinformation on his podcast. The streaming service removed the music from it.

#twenty Greg Berlanti He is known for his CW hit series like Riverdalebut most of his income comes from a six-year production deal with Netflix for shows like the thriller psychological You.

#twenty-one Lindsey Buckingham The famed Fleetwood Mac guitarist sold his music catalog to Hipgnosis in January 2021, amassing a lifetime of hits including Go Your Own Way, The Chain Y tusk.

#22 Motley Crue Known as much for their hedonism and crazy hair as perhaps their music, the 1980s heavy metal band sold the rights to songs like Kickstart My Heart, Dr Feelgood Y Girls, Girls, Girls of their nine studio albums to music rights holder BMG.

#23 beach boys The godfathers of surf rock sold a majority stake in their intellectual property to legendary music executive Irving Azoff in February 2021.

#24 Blake Shelton the star of country he sold his music catalog in 2021, but he also has earnings on television, where he is paid 13 million dollars (11.33 million euros) for his work as coach in The Voiceand 14.5 million dollars (12.63 million euros) earned on a tour of 15 cities.

#25 Taylor Swift The 32-year-old songwriter turned anger into profit by remaking and releasing recordings sold by Scooter Braun without her consent in 2020; she also turned a profit thanks to lucrative endorsement deals from Peloton and Starbucks.