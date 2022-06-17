From Kanye West to Reese Witherspoon: these are the 25 highest-paid artists of 2022

In December, Bruce Springsteen sold the masters and the publishing rights to all of his recorded music and compositions, including 11 multi-platinum albums and five gold singles, for what sources say was nearly $500 million. The buyer was Sony Music, the parent company of his former label, Columbia Records.

The blockbuster deal puts the 20-time Grammy winner at No. 2 on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid artists of 2021, behind the director of The Lord of the rings, Peter Jackson, who raised $600 million in cash after selling part of his visual effects companys for 1.6 billion dollars (1.39 billion euros) in November. That deal made Jackson a billionaire.

