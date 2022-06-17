From Jennifer Lawrence to Nicole Kidman: the most expensive and exclusive dresses of the Oscars

Year after year, celebrities surprise us with dreamy outfits, only within the reach of very few wallets. Red carpet photographers seek to capture the perfect moment: the look, the actress and her pose, which can translate into hundreds of thousands of dollars of profit for the big names. Actresses make their coveted outfits public and walk the red carpet on Oscar night. Since Informalia We review the most expensive dresses in the history of these awards, a few days before the 2022 awards are held, which will take place next Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Keira Knightley

In 2006, Keira Knightley wore this mermaid silhouette dress, designed by Vera Wang and valued at $39,000. After the event, the actress decided to auction it off and donate all the proceeds to an association that protects needy children.









Sandra Bullock

The look of the American actress was very popular on the night of the 2014 Oscars. However, the hairstyle was a failure for many. Alexander MocQueen was the firm in charge of designing the $40,000 midnight blue dress that Sandra wore to the ceremony, a creation with a sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.









Anne Hathaway

The 33-year-old actress and James Franco paired up at the 2011 Oscars as emcees. Her work as presenters did not convince almost anyone, but what she did fascinate was Anne Hathaway’s dress. A red, strapless design by Italian designer Valentino, valued at $80,000.









Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron wore a Dior dress in 2014 that she accompanied with diamond and emerald Harry Winston jewels. The actress knew how to combine the sensuality of the neckline with the elegance of black with a design that amounted to 90,000 dollars. Bold yet attractive, Charlize made the best dressed list at the Oscars that year.









Cate Blanchett

Considered one of the queens of the red carpet, Cate’s appearance in 2014 managed to raise gasps of admiration. The actress who won the Oscar for best female performance for blue jasmine She wore a spectacular $100,000 nude design from Armani Privé. A metallic dress, with transparencies at the neckline, flared tulle skirt with embroidered details of gold, silk and Swarovski crystals, which she completed with Chopard jewels. Years ago, in 2007, she also surprised with an Armani Privé valued at 200,000 euros. There is nothing.

















Jessica Biel

The actress attended the 2014 ceremony in a strapless dress encrusted with Chanel rhinestones. A sophisticated look in a $100,000 nude design that she accessorized with Tiffany & Co.









Nicole Kidman

The Australian actress has always worn dream dresses, but the most memorable of all was the one she wore in 1997, valued at $2 million. The design was part of John Galliano’s first collection for Christian Dior, which marked the return of Haute Couture to the red carpet. Nicole became a goddess to the mass of flashes who sought to get the best shot of Kidman’s gold-green dress with floral embroidery.









Jennifer Lawrence

“And the Oscar goes to…Jennifer Lawrence!” In 2013, the actress made history not only by becoming the youngest actress to receive an Oscar, but also for the elegant Dior dress valued at 4 million dollars that she wore during the ceremony. A strapless design in pink, which she had more prominence than expected when the actress tripped on the stairs when going to collect her award. A fun night that leaves the actress as the last to wear the most expensive dress in the history of the Oscars, will they manage to beat Jennifer Lawrence?







