From driving Keanu Reeves crazy to fighting like Bond: the 6 most extreme scenes of Ana de Armas

Netflix’s 2022 will be very Marilyn Monroe. On April 27, the “N” premiered the documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unpublished Tapes and on September 23 it will do the same with Blonde (Blonde), the biographical film about the star, which already has a trailer and shows a Anne of Arms very similar to the actress.

The striking thing is that the film will only be suitable for people over 17 years of age, a rare classification considering that it is a biopic and that the platform surely does not want to know anything about productions that can only be seen by a few.

Netflix ratings are governed by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). NC-17, the Blonde classification, is the most restrictive of all. It is not recommended for viewing by children, even in the company of adults.

The film of Andrew Dominic It was intended to be released in 2021, but according to World of Reel, Netflix delayed it due to a tug-of-war between the director and the platform.

Netflix believed the film was too sexual and Dominik had nothing to do with removing scenes. The biggest problem with the “N” was that if certain parts of the film were left in the final cut, the project would receive an NC-17 rating and would have a hard time contending for awards season.

In view of what happened, the one who ended up winning was Dominik.



Blonde, first images of the film about Marilyn with Ana de Armas. Netflix Photo

According to reports, the high-voltage scenes that Netflix wanted to cut include rape and “menstrual cunnilingus.”

Throughout her growing filmography, Ana de Armas did not get to star in scenes as strong as those that will presumably be seen in Rubia, but she did have performances that pushed boundaries. Outstanding moments in good movies where talent and beauty stood out in full conjunction.

In this sense and below, a brief tour of some scenes played in the career of an actress who, at 34, continues to climb in Hollywood and who with Blonde will try, why not, crystallize in the figure that embodies. To take pencil and paper.



In the film, Ana de Armas’s Marilyn will hold nothing back.

1- Final scene of The boarding school

First, a warning: spoiler alert. Basically, The intership It is the product that makes Ana de Armas famous. In six of its seven seasons, the series shows the actress in the role of Carolina, one of the young women who live in the Laguna Negra boarding school.

In this brief selection of scenes, one was selected that, taking into account the leitmotif of the note, literally works as a limit: the moment Carolina finds out a terrible secret and is murdered.



El Internado, the series that makes the actress famous. Here, the scene of her death.

2- Dance at Knock Knock

The “crazy” Keanu Reeves in the title comes from here, from Knock Knock. The first approach of the Cuban actress to the English-speaking cinema after a long journey through the Spanish industry is in a film that is somewhat… mischievous.

the of eli roth it’s a remake of Deadly gameone from ’77 that closely follows the fateful night of a family man who, with his wife away from home, admits spending a day of fun with two young ladies and, to his astonishment, ends up kidnapped and tortured by them.

In the new one, released in 2015, the protagonist is Reeves and Ana is Bel, one of the two ladies. In a whirlpool of terrifying eroticism, it stands out, just to mention one of the many scenes, a sensual dance in a robe…



In Knock Knock, Bel and her partner make Keanu Reeves’ life miserable.

3- Hologram in love in Blade Runner: 2049

In Blade Runner: 2049, Ana is a hologram. Still, her character is the love bond of Kthe protagonist.

At one point in the plot, this hologram called joi (purchased by K as if he were something like a tamagotchi) develops feelings and falls in love with Ryan Gosling’s character.

Since the two of them can’t have sex due to Joi’s lack of volume, she hires a prostitute to, in short, fill her in. The erotic scene of three… or two, as the viewer wants to see it, is, without a doubt, most virtuous of the elegant film Denis Villeneuve.



Joi merged with Mackenzie Davis in Blade Runner: 2049.

4- His part in No time to die

His performance in the latest movie james-bond it is as brief as it is intense. The sequence in which she appears can easily be defined as “Ana de Armas’s part” and functions almost as an independent block in the plot of the epic film.

In No Time to Die, De Armas plays a CIA agent allied with Bond who must eliminate dozens of enemies in Cuba along with the hero. Sex appeal, chemistry and stylized action in a dress They make up a battalion of Ana de Armas plans that are more than just popcorn.



Paloma, the CIA agent who plays in No time to die.

5- His role in Knives Out

Knives Out -or Entre navajas y secretos- is in itself a puzzle that the viewer solves as the detective played by Daniel Craig. The objective: find out who is to blame. The film – which will be continued in a future Netflix production – is like a video version of the board game Clue.

Ana is part of a melting pot of well-known actors and actresses who appear as suspects and have various implications in the story.

We are only going to point out that the most remembered scene of the film -and here we are not going to spoil anything because in this case the revealed secret is the main enemy of the footage- has in the center the protagonist of this note…



Marta, her character in Knives Out (Between knives and secrets).

6- A pure piano in deep waters

It is worth noting that Deep Waters is relatively important for two reasons: one, because it means the return of adrien lyne to filmmaking; two, for having joined sentimentally, even for a little while, to Ana with Ben Affleck.

Waterdeep is likely to be consigned to the cruellest of oblivion, but there is a certain possibility that the scene of Ana playing the piano drunk while singing “Via con me” it remains embedded in the subconscious of several.



Ana at the piano in Lyne’s film for Prime Video.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE