From Anne Hathaway to Kate Middleton: the celebrities who leave superstitions behind and dress in yellow

Yellow is one of the most avoided colors in the world because, they say, it brings bad luck. However, the celebrities have surrendered to him and have worn spectacular designs on different red carpets.

It’s official, yellow is one of the most outstanding shades of the season. The striking color has been worn by a variety of royals and celebrities in recent weeks. Thanks to the lemon dress of Emily Wickstead what did you use Kate Middleton in the Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee at St Paul’s Cathedral and the bold yellow choice of Valentine by Anne Hathaway at a dinner bvlgari in Paris this week this shade is now a very popular choice.

The analysis of the data GoogleTrend showed that since the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in her dazzling gown last Friday, there has been a 140% increase in searches for yellow dresses Y a 200% increase in searches for “yellow dresses for wedding guests”. In the meantime, searches for yellow high tops increased by 170% and in 300% for yellow fascinators, according to research from the British luxury cashmere brand N.Peal.

“Yellow always seems to get more love and grow in popularity during the spring/summer months. The color means happiness and warmth. It is a color seen in street fashion, haute couture, and even home decor. When it comes to yellow, it suits many skin tones and is a color for everyone.” said in dialogue with Daily Mail celebrity stylist Rochelle White.

Yellow is claimed as the color to consider (Instagram)

yellow is a primary color, does not result from any mixture and It is related to intelligence and knowledge. who use it They are people with a need to express their individuality. It’s about youn tone that is trending this spring-summer 2022. Chanel, Givenchy, Jacquemus or Saint Laurent They have been some of the firms that have included this vibrant color in their collections in dresses, knitwear, jacket and pants sets and even shoes and bags, thus confirming the trend of yellow that will be worn in multiple shades, from the soft pastel to the most vibrant.

“You can never go wrong with color, as can be mixed and matched with different shades and can be suitable for all styles, from sophisticated to sporty and casual. It can be mixed and matched with other bright colors like pink and green to give an eye-catching look without being too flashy. Is It’s a color trend that’s simple and can brighten up your wardrobe.” added the expert.

The duchess of cambridge she combined her lemon-colored dress with a Philip Treacy hat, the royal family’s favorite millinery, and £560 Gianvito Rossi brown shoes, It has at least six colors. Is that the future queen of England, 40 years old, has long been fan of Emilia Wickstead’s dresses and wore them dozens of times, most recently on a Garden Party in the Buckingham Palace.

In a tribute to the Queen, Kate wore a pair of Her Majesty’s earrings, which he previously wore at Prince Philip’s funeral and Remembrance Sunday service in 2016. The jewel pearls and diamonds from Bahrain It comes from the monarch’s private collection and was also worn by Diana in 1982. The pair of earrings was crafted from pearls that the ruler of Bahrain presented to the Queen and Philip at the time of their wedding in 1947. To complete her look, opted for an elegant low bun that she combined with a natural makeup.

Kate Middleton, like Meghan Markle, was radiant on a very important date for the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a yellow Emilia Wickstead gown for the occasion.

Meanwhile, recently, to witness the parade of bvlgari in Paris -brand of which she is an ambassador-, Anne Hathaway chose a fashionable wardrobe in the color of the moment. And so it was that she posed for the flashes next to a model (wearing a dress of the same color) with a semi-open dress-type maxi-shirt set, which she combined with matching shorts with pockets and gathers. Anne’s beauty look? The actress chose to wear a semi-collected hairstyle with a relaxed and savage bun, with some tufts of hair on both sides of the face. For him make-upopted for a simple and straightforward design, but no less striking for that: shadows in dark tones, a jet black eyeliner, pink blush, highlighter and a light pink lipstick with a slight shine.

Lastly, to attend the MOCA gala of this year in The Geffen Contemporary, in Los Angeles, Eva Longoria chose a matching yellow ensemble consisting of a top strapless with sweetheart neckline and a bright yellow long skirt that covered her ankles, leaving enough room to glimpse your footwear: a pair of metallic silver studs. The annual gala MOCHA took place this month for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists and celebrities gathered at the museum for the closing of the exhibition of Piplotti Rist. Like Longoriamany of the attendees dressed in bold and bright colors in honor of the multimedia exhibition of Rist.

The yellow is claimed as the color to be taken into account, in total looks in which he acquires all the protagonism but also combined with other shades of the palette, such as oranges and pinks, and as a background for flower patterns. To combine it, black is always a sure hit. Whether with garments with prints that combine both tones or playing with plain garments, it is the favorite binomial that has been seen the most on the catwalks and the street style of the world.

