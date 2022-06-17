Fortnite will have a new crossover with Naruto

The first collaboration of fortnite x naruto took place in November 2021, and the entire Team 7 was available to purchase in the Item Shop.

Now it seems that there are more skins of Naruto on the way, since Fortnite confirms a new collaboration ‘rivals’ for June 23.

We didn’t get an official look at the new skins, but various leakers within the community believe they know exactly which characters will be getting new skins.

The leaks in question come from the same source that leaked the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass ahead of its release, as well as a Japanese magazine showing which characters are part of the upcoming collaboration.

The official Twitter account of Fortnite has confirmed a new collaboration Naruto Rivals for June 23, but thanks to the leak from ShiinaBR, we can take a look at some of the characters that will likely be included in the new pack.

While the original collaboration included Team 7 from Naruto, it seems that the second part could include the Equipment 8. According to the same source that leaked the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, the following characters will be receiving skins with the upcoming collaboration:

inuzuka kiba

Ninken Akamaru

hinata hyūga

shino bore me

RUMOR: Apparently the same person who posted the Battle Pass leak posted minutes later that another Naruto collab will be released in June. They posted this image as a teaser for the collab. Recently, Epic began work on “Kawaii2” challenges “Kawaii” = Naruto Challenges codename pic.twitter.com/oIZFdRzvsA — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 26, 2022

However, there was also a leak from a Japanese magazine about the upcoming collaboration, which includes the following characters on the cover:

Orochimaru

Hinataitachi

Gaara

Therefore, it is still unknown exactly which characters are set to receive skins.

But regardless of which characters actually get new skins, fans will be able to pick up the new skins at Fortnite Item Shop on June 23, as this is the official release date for the new collaboration.

Of course, the collaboration has been confirmed by Epic Games, but the exact type of content that is included is merely rumour. So for now, we recommend that you take these details with a grain of salt.