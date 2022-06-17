Fortnite – Hook Glove: Where to find the new item to swing like Spider-Man

Mobility is not the strong point of this new season of Fortnite. But Epic Games had something prepared ready to rescue us at the beginning of this second week; we are referring to the presentation of the new Glove Hook.

This epic item can be found at specific locations on the map. It will give you the ability to swing from one structure to another, much like Spider-Man’s gloves in the previous season… Although now it has more to do with Indiana Jones.

Where can I find the Hook Glove?

This map, edited by the data miner hypexgives you all the potential Hook Gloves locations.

You should know that these items are stored in purple toolboxes, located in makeshift sheds, painted purple. In them you can find the logo of a white hook drawn.

As we say, you will find purple tool boxes, which look like the traditional red ammo boxes in the game. Each of them has an 80% chance to drop a Hook Glove.

use sparingly

Unlike Spider-Man’s gloves which were quality legendarythe Gloves Hook they only have 10 charges. It is very little, and the items will only serve you for one or two rounds, or a handful of airstrikes. Be careful with the counter of remaining uses, because it will be important.

If you missed the previous season, we recommend you give this item a try, whose animations are undoubtedly among the funniest in Battle Royale history. Also note that according to some dataminers, it is possible to perform emotes in the air.