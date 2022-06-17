Fortnite has a new glitch that can spoil your game because of Indiana Jones

Just a while ago I spent a few minutes talking about a bug in Fortnite that allows us fly crazy around the map of the battle royale and I told you that the state of health of the game is quite good this Season 3. However, just after finishing that same news I have found another glitch that, this time, if it is capable of causing us the occasional headache in a battle royale game.

The bug in question has been found by the dataminer known as GKI and it has to do with the possibility of sneak under the game map itselfwhich will give us an unfair advantage in a game of Fortnite because we will be able to shoot other rivals, but they will not be able to do the same with us. Next, I will tell you what exactly this bug consists of:

For the bug to occur, we need two things: a wiplash and one of the rolling rocks that have reached Fortnite on the occasion of the collaboration of Indiana Jones of the Battle Pass ❓

❓ If we manage to get the stone to hit our car, this will cross the ground and we will be on the map for a few seconds ❗

❗ If we get out of the car during that precise moment, we will be trapped under the stage

I don’t even want to think about the possibility of playing a game of Fortnitereach the final circle and not be able to find the last rival because he is resorting to this type of trap. However, I would be surprised if Epic Games don’t fix it as soon as possible in a future battle royale update.