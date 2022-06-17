Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 3: discover map to earn XP effortlessly | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The players of Fortnite they are on a mission to earn significant amounts of XP to unlock all the Battle Pass rewards. Chapter 3 Season 3 is no exception. Darth Vader is the best skin this season so players naturally want to gain XP as quickly as possible and there is a trick you can take advantage of.

To take advantage of each game, the players of Fortnite you can take advantage of XP or Creative Maps glitches offered by many seasonal XP. Interestingly, a prominent YouTuber from Fortnite recently found a way to earn a lot of XP with minimal effort.

Glitch King has shared a map that takes advantage of a system bug that rewards you with a lot of XP in a short time and without the risk of being banned until you Fortnite I updated the platform.

The creative map code in question is: 2548-3248-3196. The players of Fortnite they must do this in a private match, otherwise other players can make it difficult to complete the trick. Here we share the tutorial so you can earn all the XP you need.

It’s unclear exactly how long this will last, but it’s clearly an easy and convenient way to earn XP this season. However, since this is something of a glitch, Epic Games may remove this creative map shortly.

FORTNITE | Patch Notes 21.00v

News

New weapon for the game: Hook Glove

We can obtain them in the hook glove tool boxes in various locations throughout the island.

Its operation is very similar to that of the Spider-Man web launchers from season 1

Weapon Stat Changes

Increased pellet damage, minimum pellet counter, accuracy, and maximum damage limit of the 2-shot shotgun

Hammer Assault Rifle recoil reduced

Combat SMG damage has been reduced

Increased the recoil of the first bullet of the Ram Rifle (Burst Assault)

Ram Rifle (Burst Assault) damage reduced

