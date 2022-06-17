Forbes Rich 2022 | Rihanna, Peter Jackson and the other 234 newcomers to the list

It’s been a down year for billionaires: there are 87 less rich and their assets are worth 400,000 million dollars (364,826.25 million euros) less than a year ago, according to the annual FORBES Billionaires List. However, in the midst of the war, the pandemic and the weakness of the markets, a total of 236 people (down from the 2021 record of 493), from 34 countries, they debut as billionaires.

China adds 62 new billionaires (including two from Hong Kong) to the list, becoming the country with the highest figure. Among them is Chris Xu52 years old (5,400 million dollars / 4,925.4 million euros), the mysterious founder of Shein, the fashion company, and the engineering professor Tang Xiao’ou54, ($5.7bn/€5,195.8m), whose artificial intelligence company SenseTime gets almost half of its revenue from the Chinese Communist Party (US investors were barred from buying shares in its Hong Kong IPO). Kong in December due to sanctions).

