Forbes Rich 2022 | Rihanna, Peter Jackson and the other 234 newcomers to the list

It’s been a down year for billionaires: there are 87 less rich and their assets are worth 400,000 million dollars (364,826.25 million euros) less than a year ago, according to the annual FORBES Billionaires List. However, in the midst of the war, the pandemic and the weakness of the markets, a total of 236 people (down from the 2021 record of 493), from 34 countries, they debut as billionaires.

China adds 62 new billionaires (including two from Hong Kong) to the list, becoming the country with the highest figure. Among them is Chris Xu52 years old (5,400 million dollars / 4,925.4 million euros), the mysterious founder of Shein, the fashion company, and the engineering professor Tang Xiao’ou54, ($5.7bn/€5,195.8m), whose artificial intelligence company SenseTime gets almost half of its revenue from the Chinese Communist Party (US investors were barred from buying shares in its Hong Kong IPO). Kong in December due to sanctions).

The richest of the self-made newcomers is from nearby Taiwan: Zhang Congyuan, 74 years old (11,700 million dollars / 10,665.2 million euros), founder of the shoe manufacturer Huali Industrial, which makes shoes for dozens of brands, such as Nike, Puma, UGG and Vans. He is the richest person in his country.

The United States is the second country with the most new rich, followed by India.

The United States is the second country with the most new members (50), including Gary Wang28 years old (5,900 million dollars / 5,378 million euros), co-founder and chief technology officer of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, based in the Bahamas, and scott shleifer44 years old (5,000 million dollars / 4,557.6 million euros), co-founder of Tiger Global Management.

The India rounds out the top three, with 29 new billionairesincluding hedge fund manager Karthik Sarma47, ($3.1 billion/€2,825.6 million), whose company saw its 43% stake in Avis Budget Group quintuple during 2021, when the car rental company announced it was adding electric vehicles , and the pharmacist billionaire Subba Rao Jasti, 95 years old (1,100 million dollars / 1,002.7 million), the oldest addition this year. India’s richest self-made woman, Falguni Nayar (4,500 million dollars / 4,102.1 million euros), left investment banking a decade ago, at the age of 49, to launch the beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, taking it public in November.

Only 33 of the 236 new members are women

Only 33 of the 236 newcomers to this year’s billionaires list are women, and only 11 of them are self-made.

Renata Kellnerova she inherited a fortune estimated at 16,600 million dollars (15,134 million euros) together with her four children after her husband, Petr Kellner, an investor and the richest person in the Czech Republic, died in a helicopter accident in March 2021. It is the world’s new richest billionaire this year. Richest Americans to make the list Edythe Broad ($6.9 billion/€6.291 million), widow of the late homebuilding and insurance tycoon and philanthropist Eli Broad, and Melinda French Gates (6,200 million dollars / 5,653.8 million euros), ex-wife of Bill Gates (Microsoft).

As for the self made women who will join the ranks in 2022, no one is richer than Melanie Perkins, 34, co-founder and CEO of Canva, which was valued by investors at 40,000 million dollars (36,479.8 million euros) last September. Perkins and his co-founder, Cliff Obrecht, 36 years old (6,500 million dollars / 5,928 million euros each), have agreed to transfer 30% of Canva – the “vast majority” of their shares – to the Canva Foundation for to go to charitable causes.

The other names of entertainment

Other self-made women who have become billionaires this year are Miranda Qu ($1.8 billion/€1,641.6 million), 37, co-founder and chairwoman of Shanghai-based e-commerce and social media company Xiaohongshu, and pop star Rihanna ($1.7 billion/€1,550.5 million), 34, whose holdings in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage X Fenty lingerie business made her Barbados’ first billionaire.

Rihanna isn’t the only big name in the entertainment industry to enter this year’s list for the first time. Director of The Lord of the rings, Peter Jackson ($1.5bn/€1.368m), became a billionaire in November, when he sold a stake in his digital film effects store Weta to Unity Software for about $975m (€889.25m). And although the name of leonid radvinsky (1,200 million dollars/1,094.6 million euros) doesn’t sound familiar to you, you probably know OnlyFans, the best investment of this porn veteran on-line 40 years old.

Richest in the finance sector

Even as global markets falter, the finance and investment sector has produced the most billionaires (45) this year. Among them are traditional investors such as Josh Kushner36 years old (2,000 million dollars / 1,824 million euros), whose venture capital company Thrive Capital was valued at 3,600 million dollars (3,283.2 million euros) by the investor Goldman Sachs last May, and Ramzi Musallam53 years old (4,000 million dollars / 3,648.7 million euros), which has increased the assets of the venture capital company Veritas Capital to 39,500 million dollars (36,030.9 million euros), from 2,000 million (1,824 million euros) in 2012, when its founder Robert McKeon died by suicide.

Newcomers to the financial sector also include founders of fintech companies looking to disrupt the status quoincluding the two youngest new billionaires on the list: Peter Franceschi25 years old, and Henrique Dubugrasof 26 (1,500 million dollars / 1,368 million euros each), the Brazilian co-founders of the corporate credit card company Brex, which was valued at 12,300 million dollars (11,221.2 million euros) by investors in January.

30 startups are worth more than 10,000 million

Brex was not the only decacorn whose founders became billionaires this year. Worldwide, 30 startup they exceeded $10 billion in valuation last year, twice as many as in 2020. Many are tech companies, helping the sector add 38 newcomers to this year’s list, including Alex Shevchenko and Max Lytvyn (4,000 million dollars / 3,649.2 million euros each), the 42-year-old Ukrainian-born co-founders of the grammar checking tool Grammarly, which was valued at 13,000 million dollars (11,859.6 million euros) by the investors in November.

The co-founders of NFT OpenSea, Devin Finzer31 years old, and Alex Atallah30 years old (2,200 million dollars / 2,007 million euros each), became billionaires when the company was valued at 13,300 million dollars (12,132.9 million euros) in a financing round in January.

A month later, Nikil Viswanathan34 years old, and Joe Lau32 years old (2,400 million dollars/2,189.4 million euros each), closed a round of financing for their startupAlchemy, whose software It feeds thousands of computer companies based on the blockchain, which valued the company at 10.2 billion dollars (9,305.3 million euros). Not bad, considering the couple founded the company less than two years ago.

36 premieres from the manufacturing sector

The manufacturing sector also produced 36 new billionaires this year, including Susan Carol Holland65, ($3.8 billion/€3,466.6 million), who chairs Milan-based Amplifon, the world’s largest hearing aid retailer, founded by his late father Algernon Charles Holland in 1955.

another Italian, Giuseppe Crippa, 86, ($3.2 billion/€2,919.2 million), also debuted on this year’s list, three decades after founding Technoprobe in his garage and attic. The Cernusco Lombardy-based maker of microchip checking devices went public on Euronext Milan in February.

*Methodology

The FORBES ‘World’s Richest’ list is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates as of March 11, 2022. Some people become richer or poorer within days of the post. We list individuals rather than multigenerational families who share fortunes, although we include wealth belonging to the spouse and children of a billionaire if that person is the founder of the fortune. In some cases, we list siblings or partners together if the breakdown of ownership between them is unclear, but here an estimated net worth of $1 billion per person is needed to make the cut. We value a variety of assets, including private businesses, real estate, art, and more. We do not pretend to know the private balance of each billionaire (although some provide it). When documentation is not provided or available, we discount fortunes.