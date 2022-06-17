For whom has Ariana Grande bought Cameron Diaz’s mansion for 5 million dollars? | Big Bang

Ariana Grande has a new case. A mansion with a lot of history. Because the new home of the soloist from Boca Raton (Florida, United States) was originally bought by Cameron Diaz in 2004. The actress then spent almost 2 million dollars on its acquisition despite the fact that she rarely visited it. And less since she lives with Banji Madden with whom she owns other millionaire properties including a house in Beverly Hills.

Now there has been a transaction between the Hollywood interpreter and the singer that has been closed for around 5 million dollars. And the 3 million more that Diaz is going to pocket is no longer so relevant, but the fact that Ariana is not going to move to this address. So who did you buy it for?

The house in question is located on the Sunset Strip, in the heart of the Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles, California, USA) where it was built in 1950 and has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bathroom, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities including a terrace, multiple green areas and a spectacular view of the city… All this completely renovated after the remodeling carried out by Cameron Diaz herself as an investment and which, as we have seen, triggered her worth.

It must be remembered that Ariana Grande sold her Hollywood mansion for 12 million euros less than a year ago and moved to a smaller and more secluded house in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Bird Streets. The reason? She was afraid to live in that house after being harassed by a stalker.

Now it seems that Ariana Grande has already found her forever home. Because the singer has bought Cameron Diaz’s house to live there with her partner, real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Surely her partner has offered her professional advice but what she will have prioritized in this purchase will be the desire to be able to enjoy their life together after their intimate wedding a few months ago.

Ariana Grande’s real estate is one of the main investments in her estate. In addition to everything said so far, the singer owns a Tudor-style house in Montecito (California) where they both live right now and whose destination could be the market.