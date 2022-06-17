first image of ken from the barbie movie

The live-action film of the famous Mattel doll, produced by the Warner Bros company, shared this past Wednesday a small glimpse of its Ken doll who will be played by the famous actor Ryan Gosling. Barbie’s “boyfriend” in the photograph shared by the film studio’s official account sports a striking tan and blonde hair, as well as a mischievous smile showing off his toned body.

The first image of Barbie was published in April, with actress Margot Robbie, who stars as the world-famous doll. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig (director of “Little Women”), and it is already being talked about a lot since the first picture of Barbie in her pink convertible, but, after the publication of Ken’s appearance, expectations increased.

Warner’s account published the unpublished image last Wednesday afternoon and has more than 89 thousand likes, with the announcement: “Barbie, July 21, 2023. Only in theaters.” In the snapshot, the “La la land” actor is in a pink environment characteristic of the doll, leaning against a pillar of his girlfriend’s mansion, wearing a set of jeans. This personification of the doll in the skin of the 41-year-old actor caused all kinds of repercussions in networks.

Opinions on the networks of the Ken doll were divided: “Please tell me that the photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken is a joke”, “Ryan Gosling as Ken is more similar to Ken than Ken himself”, “Ryan Gosling looks very old to play Ken in the Barbie movie”, “Ryan Gosling as Ken is all I needed to see because, beforehand, he is quite a doll”, apparently not everyone likes the new role of the 41-year-old actor .

On the other hand, there is no trailer or teaser for the Barbie movie yet, but it is speculated that it will focus on the expulsion of Barbieland doll and will have to live in the real world. Other actors who are part of the cast are America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and Will Ferrell, among others.

