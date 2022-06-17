Find out who are the singers who are banned in different countries

Many are the fans who hope to see their musical idols in their countries. What’s more, every time an artist announces a tour, fans are hoping his city will be included.

However, not all fans have such a “privilege” because there are governments that have not hesitated to veto singers. Many are even media and the following list includes known as Justin BieberLady Gaga, among others.

Who are the singers who cannot perform in certain countries?

Next, the countries and singers.

United Kingdom

This country made the decision to close its doors to none other than Chris Brown Y snoop-dog. In the case of the first, due to the problem of public violence that she starred in with Rihanna; while the rapper, who cannot go to Australia either, for being involved in a scandal that occurred in London.

Malaysia

This Asian nation said no to Beyonce Y gwen Stefani for their way of dressing, since both violated their customs. avril lavigne It was also banned for “protecting” Malaysian youth and the Black Eyed Peas for sponsoring a beer brand.

United Arab Emirates

In addition to the United Kingdom, there is another nation that does not want the visit of Rihanna and that’s the United Arab Emirates. The American singer photographed herself with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, but the way she posed cost her a veto.

China and Russia

The first power does not want to know anything about Selena Gomez after uploading a photograph with the Dalai Lama on social networks (as well as Lady Gaga). On the second side, due to the constant support for the LGTB + community.

It is worth mentioning that the Asian giant does not allow entry to other singers such as Katy Perry (for waving Taiwanese flag), Miley Cyrus (for allegedly discriminatory acts), Justin Bieber Y Jay Z (both for being negative examples for the population).

