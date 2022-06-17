Father’s Day ad or LGBT?

The Internet user shared the image of the Sears advertising and opened the debate between the digital pulse.

The consumer applauded the brand for the advertising that, in her opinion, was an inclusion campaign for Pride month.

The publication generated many comments from the digital pulse who also gave their point of view on the campaign.

Advertising is one of the tools that brands and companies use all over the world to promote their services and products, but many times the messages you are trying to give your audience can be distorted to the thoughts that the consumer has. This is the case of a Sears advertisement for Father’s Day that also became the best strategy for the brand for LGBT Pride month.

Today consumers of a brand feel free to share what they think about a firm on their social networks, this is because people today expect the companies they are customers to provide them with good service but also that align with your values.

Experts point out that advertising is intended to create the need and encourage the participation of people in terms of the use of a certain product or advertising objective. Ad spend in North America is projected to top $319 billion in 2022, according to a report published by Zenith Media.

Double advertising for Sears draws praise from consumers

Sears, one of the department stores with the greatest influence on Mexicans, earned praise from consumers for an advertisement designed by the brand to celebrate Father’s Day.

Through a publication on the social network Twitter, an Internet user identified as @Tusico shared the image of the advertisement he saw at a bus stop where three males can be seen (a boy, a young man and another elderly person), along with the text “Dad, it’s our turn to pamper you.”

The consumer confused the image in celebration of the three generations of parents as they are: grandfather, son and grandson, with that of a homosexual couple, so he applauded the brand for joining what he believed was an inclusion campaign for Pride month.

The Internet user’s publication quickly generated comments from the digital pulse that explained that it is not an advertisement for Pride month, but for Father’s Day.

“I don’t know, how the intention or idea lacked polishing (if they had planned it that way). They may also interpret it as grandfather, son and grandson “says one of the comments. “Hmmm… that could mean the grandfather, the father and the grandson. Or maybe… oh… my… God…”, read in another tweet. “I’m sure this was going the other way but they earn that by not having gays in their work team and no way”, says another comment.

Today there are many gangs that are carrying out campaigns for Pride month, such as TikTok, Mercado Abre, La Fifa and even stores like Walmart and Bodega Aurrerá.

