Fake! Kylie Jenner did not visit the MUDE in Saltillo; users viralize fake news

During the morning of this Friday some users of social networks in Saltillo they viralized a photograph of the businesswoman and influencer, Kylie Jennerduring his supposed visit to the city.

However, the ‘Story‘ from Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, during her alleged visit to the desert museum (MUDE) is false, or at least the location tag (in Saltillo) is.

The image that recently went viral does correspond to a ‘story’ of Kylie Jenner, however said photograph was not taken in Saltillo. So which museum did the influencer visit?

According to the series of photographs that the businesswoman shared on her account Instagramthey all correspond to the same place, the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Despite its slight resemblance to the flagship museum of Saltillothe MOVEit is not the same place as some Internet users , groups and local pages on Facebook.

Here is a video of his tour inside the Museum of Natural Sciences in Houston, Texas: