Fake! Kylie Jenner did not visit the MUDE in Saltillo; users viralize fake news
During the morning of this Friday some users of social networks in Saltillo they viralized a photograph of the businesswoman and influencer, Kylie Jennerduring his supposed visit to the city.
However, the ‘Story‘ from Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, during her alleged visit to the desert museum (MUDE) is false, or at least the location tag (in Saltillo) is.
The image that recently went viral does correspond to a ‘story’ of Kylie Jenner, however said photograph was not taken in Saltillo. So which museum did the influencer visit?
According to the series of photographs that the businesswoman shared on her account Instagramthey all correspond to the same place, the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
IT MAY INTEREST YOU: ‘By spreading false news one falls into irrationality’; Fake news causes hysteria in Torreón
Despite its slight resemblance to the flagship museum of Saltillothe MOVEit is not the same place as some Internet users , groups and local pages on Facebook.
Here is a video of his tour inside the Museum of Natural Sciences in Houston, Texas:
WHO IS KYLIE JENNER?
Kylie Jenner is an American television and social media personality who rose to fame after the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007). She is also a businesswoman, listed as the youngest millionaire, with a fortune built by herself, achieved through her fame in Instagram and the success of her beauty brand kyliecosmetics. She is the youngest of the sisters kardashian jennerand is to date the highest-paid celebrity in entertainment, earning more than $170 million per year.