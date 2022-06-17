experience will score to be a teacher

Joan Subirats, Minister of Universities.

Universities will value previous experience of the teacher candidates, including those of the branch of the Medicine and Nursing, during the training process prior to obtaining the final position. A course that will last one year and whose characteristics will be established by the centers themselves, as stated in the preliminary draft of the Law on Universities that the Council of Ministers will presumably approve next Tuesday.

Through this model, the Ministry of Universities fulfills its expectations of transferring to the highest echelons of the educational system the training “educational and compulsory” to which Primary and Secondary teachers must already submit. It is, as this newspaper advanced, one of the measures emphasized by the minister Joan Subirats just take over Manuel Castells.

In this sense, the head of Universities stressed the need to “strengthen pedagogical training and teacher training” of Medicine and Nursing professors, so that it does not depend solely on the will of the teachers themselves. “It should be remembered that the university level is the only one in which teacher training is not required for teachers to practice their profession”, he stressed.

That wish will be embodied in the new law. As established in the preliminary draft, to which he has had access Medical Writing, teachers and assistants “shall carry out, in the first year of contractan initial teacher training course” whose characteristics “will be established by the universitiesin accordance with their units responsible for teacher training and teaching innovation”.

In this sense, the preliminary draft highlights that the universities, in accordance with what is established in their internal regulations, “call for competitions for access to places of the university teaching bodies that are endowed in the state of expenses of its budget”. During these processes, he continues, the “teaching and research experience of the candidates, who will have a similar consideration in the evaluation criteria of the merits to be considered by the centres.

“The selection committees will be made up of a majority of members from outside the convening university chosen by public lottery from among all the teaching staff of the same or higher category, under the terms established by law,” he concludes.

Temporary hiring in Spanish universities

At the same time, as the Bethe preliminary draft of the Law on Universities includes novelties related to the temporary hiring.

Specifically, the text establishes that temporary contracts on campus may not exceed 8 percent and not 20 percent as the first proposal from the Subirats department stated. The rule adds that “the associate professorship of Health Sciences and that of assistant doctor will not be computed for this purpose.”

In addition, a maximum percentage of official staff is not established, which in any case will be “majority, computed in full-time equivalents on the total teaching and research staff of the university.”