Everything we know about Megan Fox’s wedding

“I knew some wild shit was going to happen to me when we met”Michael Bay’s ex-muse recounted her first crush on her current partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kellyon the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass‘ in 2020. Although they say they met years before at a party, where, for whatever reason, the magic did not happen. Megan Fox walked up to Kelly, “a tall, ghostly blonde figure,” and romantically commented, “You smell like weed.” Kelly replied, “I am marijuana.” A ladykiller.

However, the spark did not catch on until, as we said, a shoot in 2020 with Bruce Willis Y Emile Hirsch. It was a brutal and immediate infatuation, and since then they have considered themselves soul mates. The actress and the singer confirmed their relationship on Instagram on July 28, 2020 with a black and white photo and the text “I waited forever to meet you again”very much in the style of the famous vampire quote from Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Dracula’ “I have crossed oceans of time to find you”.

A year and a half later, Megan posted the proposal on her social networks with a very natural and unprepared video. In the post, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress comments that she said yes… And then they drank each other’s blood. Another vampire reference? Is there a conspiracy pattern that escapes us?

But the thing does not end there, since Machine Gun Kelly has given details of the engagement ring, designed by him. They are actually two rings, joined by a kind of magnet. This is how he explains it: “I know that tradition is a ring, but I designed it to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) intertwined in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the heart that is our love”. You have read well. THORNS magnetic bands. “The bands that join these two parts are spines. So if you try to remove it, it will hurt”. We begin to suspect that the relationship is a little toxic.

Megan Fox’s ex-husband, Brian AustinGreen, with whom the actress shares 3 children after 10 years of a marriage that ended in 2020, it seems that the news of the commitment has not been taken very well. According to a source, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he couldn’t care less. “He’s mostly indifferent to the engagement and he’s glad he and Megan are doing well together.”

