Ephemeris June 17: What is celebrated on a day like TODAY

On June 17, two former members of the famous group Timbiriche, Sasha Sokol and Paulina Rubio, were born. The famous Chato Padilla was also born, who was part of the program The Chavo of 8 and for his part, the actor Rubén Aguirre, who was also part of this program, died in 2016.

Get to know this and other ephemeris of this June 17, the most important events around the world.

Raul “Chato” Padilla is born

On June 17, 1917, the actor and comedian was born Raul “Chato” Padilla who worked for more than 15 years in programs such as Chespirito, The Chapulin Colorado, El Chavo del 8, in the latter giving life to “Jaimito the postman”. He also participated in the tape The chanfle.

Sasha Sokol’s Birthday

On June 17, 1970, the Mexican singer was born Sasha Sokol Cuillery, who in 1982 joined the famous group Timbiriche. Later he launched himself with his former colleagues from Timbiriche: Benny Ibarra and Eric Rubín to produce an album under the Primera Fila format, entitled Front Row: Sasha, Benny, Erik.

golden girl birthday

On June 17, 1971, the Mexican singer was born Pauline Rubio, who also began his musical career alongside the group Timbiriche to later go solo. She made the big leap to Europe with the song Y yo sedo está está puede In 2002 she debuted as an interpreter in English with border girl. your theme Not a single word It was successful on the sales charts.

Other ephemeris of June 17:

in 1818 Charles Gounod was bornwho was the author of famous operas such as Splendor Y Romeo and Juliet. He also composed the Vatican Anthemamong other religious works.

in 1823 The first waterproof material was patented.

in 1885 the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor.

In 1942 the first appearance of the comics of G.I. Joe.

in 1970 Polaroid camera patented.

In 1980 the hard rock group Led Zeppelin began their last tour in Europe, which started in Germany. In 1979 the band released their last studio album: In through the out door.

In 1983 the Mexican writer Juan Rulfo won the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters. His most internationally recognized works are The Burning Plain Y Pedro Paramo.

In 1985 Mexico throw the Morelos IIthe first artificial satellite of this country.

in 2002 British band Oasis released the second single Stop crying your heart outyou from their fifth studio album Heathen Chemistrythe theme was a worldwide success in sales and reproductions, making it one of the most important themes of the band.

In 2012 British actress Kate Winslet received the royal title by Queen Elizabeth II, as part of the celebrations for the monarch’s 86th birthday.

In 2014 the former guitarist and composer of the band Guns N’Roses announced his second film production titled Cut throats nine, which was a “remake” of a Mexican story.

in 2016 actor Ruben Aguirrewho gave life to the character of “Professor Jirafales” in the Chavo del Ocho program, He passed away at the age of 82. He participated in 15 feature films and numerous television programs, including El Chapulin Colorado, El Chavo del Ocho Y Chespirito.

In 2016, the video with the most views in history was uploaded on YouTube Baby Shark by Pinkfong.

