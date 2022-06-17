Eminem, “The King & I” is out tomorrow, song in the soundtrack of “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann

It will be available from tomorrow in digital stores The King & Iunreleased song by Eminem that will be part of the soundtrack of Elvisa feature film by Baz Luhrmann to be released in Italian cinemas on 22 June.

The Detroit rapper himself announces the song on his social profiles. The King & I sees the collaboration of CeeLo Green. It will also be available tomorrow If I can dreamcover of Elvis Presley’s song by Maneskin.





Elvisbiopic directed by Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann, has already been presented during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and, as mentioned, will arrive in cinemas in our country next week.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis, played by Austin Butler, as seen through his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story, in fact, deepens the dynamics between the two over more than 20 years, from the singer’s rise to fame. Also at the center of the biopic is one of the most significant figures in Elvis’s life: Priscilla Presley, played by Olivia DeJonge.

Eminem, out of the deluxe version of The Eminem Show for the 20th anniversary

As for Eminem instead, the rapper recently released the extended version of The Eminem Showon the occasion of its 20th anniversary. The deluxe version contains 18 bonus tracks, including B-sides, live performances, instrumental versions and an unreleased track. None of these have ever been made available for download or streaming.

The Eminem Show it turned out the best-selling album in the United States and worldwide in 2002, with over 27 million copies sold. The album, produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem himself, along with faithful collaborator Jeff Bass, contains contributions from several artists. Beyond Dr. Dre we find: Nate Dogg, Dina Rae, Obie Trice and D12.

Later this year, the Detroit rapper will also release physical editions of the The Eminem Showincluding a set of 4 vinyl LP, CD and cassette format.



