Emily Blunt insists on her little interest in becoming a superhero

The actress Emily Blunt is premiering with the movie “Jungle Cruise”, and that puts her back in the center of the conversation. The fan-castings that place her as Sue Storm continue to sound, although Marvel Studios has not taken any step forward in this regard, at least as far as we know. Inevitably, in promotional interviews they have asked him about this question again.

To the sadness of the fans, the actress shows herself completely again uninterested in the world of superhero movies. Her name has sounded on numerous occasions for different superhero projects, especially in the Marvel world, but she says she has no interest in this type of film, just as she has been saying in recent months.

Speaking to THR, Blunt understands the passion that many may have for superhero movies, but acknowledges that it’s not something that appeals to her.

I really understand that [las películas de superhéroes] they are like a religion for many people. They don’t attract me in the same way. I don’t have that burning desire to play a superhero.

In the past, she has been known to be offered roles in the Marvel universe as big as Black Widow. It was also said that he was offered Captain Marvel, but she denied it. It should be remembered that in principle her name is associated with the adaptation of the comic Ball & Chain that she will co-star, once again, with Dwayne Johnson and will arrive via Netflix.

A few months ago he admitted that he didn’t like superhero movies, and although that didn’t necessarily mean a resounding no to participating in a movie of this style, he did say that it had to be a great movie, and playing a great character as well.

Via information | THR