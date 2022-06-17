Emily Blunt had a hard time when her daughter came home from school asking, “Mom, are you famous?”

Actress Emily Blunt has told how she and the father of her daughters, John Krasinski, try to their daughters do not see them as stars of Hollywood, nor consider themselves special because of their work.

In an interview with the Sunday Times from the United Kingdom, the 38-year-old actress told the anecdote of the day one of her daughters, 7-year-old Hazel came home from school and pointedly asked, “Are you famous?”

“Someone at school had clearly told him,” Blunt said, who told him no. “Um… not really, I don’t think it is. Did someone tell you that, Haze?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ but then she didn’t say much more, you know, but it’s weird. It’s weird,” Blunt reflected.

the protagonist of Mary Poppins assured that she doesn’t want her daughters to grow up with that on their minds.

“I don’t want my daughters to feel more important or special or to be looked at more than other children. If they can stay away from this for longer, that would be great.”

Emily Blunt explains that so far Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4, have not seen her work and find that side strange. “They don’t even like me to put on makeup.”he explained. “They don’t like any of that! They just want me to be their mom,” she made her look.

In her latest film there are children who play the characters when they are children and she was horrified with the idea that this role had been played by one of her daughters. “God no, no! Please God, keep them out of the picture,” he responded humorously.