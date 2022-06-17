Emily Blunt doesn’t want to do superhero movies

to the actress Emily Blunt He’s not into superhero movies, and he has no plans to appear in ‘Fantastic Four’ as fans have pointed out.

Fans saw it as the ideal casting: Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski taking the roles of the Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming ‘Fantastic four‘ from Marvel. But one thing is tweeting dreams and another is reality. In his speech on Howard Stern’s radio show, the actress has denied these rumours, which she has described as “fan-casting”.

When Stern replied if he saw the superhero genre below his cache, blunt clarified:

“It’s not that I’m below me. I love ‘Iron Man’ and when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr, it would have been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. I don’t like them. I really don’t like them. Besides, we’re exhausted from watching them. We’re inundated, it’s not just all the movies, but also the endless TV series. I don’t want to say that I’m never going to want to play [una superheroína]. It would just have to be something really cool and a really cool character, and then maybe I’d be interested.”

It doesn’t look like we’re going to see Blunt enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Same yes to Krasinskiwho in 2018 said: “The Fantastic Four… I’d love to! Let’s see, I’m still getting into this whole superhero thing. I never read comics when I was little, not too many. I read some but not many, but I’m a big superhero, and I would love to enter this world“. And he added that he would love to work with his wife againwhom he has directed in ‘A Quiet Place’ and the recent sequel, ‘A Quiet Place 2’.

