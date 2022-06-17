Emily Blunt Calls for Greater Recognition of Performances in Horror Movies

Emily Bluntprotagonist of the imminent A Quiet Place 2, He has assured in an interview that the most important film awards in the world do not sufficiently recognize performances framed within the horror genre, and on this he has given some other example such as the interpretation of Lupita Nyong’o in usthe latest from the filmmaker jordan peele for the big screen. But, does this attitude of inappetence towards scary movies really exist?

“I was shocked. I was absolutely blown away“, has explained blunt a IndieWire about his surprising victory in the Screen Actors Guild of America as Best Supporting Actress for A peaceful place; “John and I laughed at that. Entering the gala, he says: ‘I think that of the five, you are the sixth’. I remember hearing my name called, and I think I was leaning back in the chair, ready with my smile to applaud whoever won. It was shocking. I was so moved by how people saw it as something more… It’s not just a horror movie“.

However, he believes that the genre is still quite undervalued in this type of awards, and for this he gives the example of the performance of Lupita Nyong’o in Us: “I remember her in the movie and I was like, ‘wow’. When she does that, she laces up and laces up again, she just makes us cringe. She gives me chills. She is the most beautiful, specific and challenging thing that she has ever done.“. Perhaps it is true that this type of cinema is limited in important prizes such as the Oscarand we just remember get-out as one of the horror productions that received the most recognition in recent years.