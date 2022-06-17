Dwayne Johnson: from bullying for his physical appearance, evictions and depressions to being the highest paid actor in Hollywood

WWE Hulk Hogan and the price of being a wrestling star: 25 surgeries in ten years

In the field of wrestling where he was proclaimed eight times WWE champion and five times world champion in pairs, Dwayne Johnson was one of the most famous athletes along with Hulk Hogan (68) or John Cena (44). His strategy, his chemistry with the camera and the messages on his shirts caused the advertisers and producers they would begin to be interested in him for other purposes. Piqued by curiosity, this big man 196 cm tall and 122 kilos film debut two decades ago with a very brief role in The return of the mummy, that had made Brendan Frasier one of the highest-paid actors.

His appearance did not go unnoticed and in 2002 that character was the protagonist in the scorpion king. A benchmark had been born that currently has 309 million followers on Instagram, making him the first most influential actor in history and the fifth in the world, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Leo Messi and Selena Gómez. Without a doubt, the saga The Fast & the Furious influenced so that it is currently highest paid star in hollywood with 20 million dollars per film. About to turn 50, Dwayne Johnson The rock has a fortune of 320 million of dollars.

But not everything has been lights in his life. as a child They evicted his family went bankrupt a couple of times in business, has suffered several depressionssuffered bullying at school due to his high weight and height and an injury prevented him from becoming a professional rugby player. But he has always known how to get The positive side of defeats.

Despite being at the top of the pedestal, he has always shown his humanity and simplicity with his followers and the most needy people. In 2006 he created the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation which help terminally ill children and in a situation of risk, has raised awareness in society to protect itself during the pandemic after testing positive and for years has been making significant donations to the island of Samoa, where his mother was born. For this reason, King Malietoa Tanumafili II named him head of the Seuili family and bears the honorary title of ‘son of the king’.

In private he is a man extremely familiar. Above all, he adores his mother and feels devotion for their children, to whom he tries to dedicate all the free time he has after filming. Their first spouse It was the producer of Cuban origin Dany García with whom he was married between 1997 and 2007 and they had a daughter, Simona Alejandra (20). in 2019 secretly married in hawi for the second time after 12 years of relationship with singer Lauren Hashian (37), with whom he has two daughters, Jasmine (6) and Tiana (4). Both met during the filming of Pap by surprise (2006). The family resides mainly in a mansion of almost 1,700 meters square meters and 25.7 million euros in Beverly Hills, but the star has an impressive portfolio of properties around the world, being Florida his favorite place. Next May 2nd he turns 50 years old.