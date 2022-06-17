Drew Barrymore declares her love for Leonardo DiCaprio

With freshly made popcorn, Instagram users have received a new flirtation between the great drew Barrymore and his most famous “crush“, the very Leonardo Dicapriorecent winner in our fight against Brad Pitt.

“Oh hi Leo! I didn’t know you were watching me! I’ve loved you since we met as teenagers on the set of ‘Poison Ivy’,” the actress points out on the social network remembering ‘Poison Ivy‘ (Katt Shea, 1992). “Lately in life I keep thinking of this credo ‘leave it better than you found it’ which could be a perfect summary of you. We are all better off for having you in the world! And on this planet.”

It’s not the first time Barrymore point to DiCaprio in their networks, as the fans of both have pointed out. A year ago, in June 2021, the actor published one of his worrying posts about global warming and the actress, who does not miss one, replied: “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet.”

More tempered, and before the silence of his partner, he added later: “Thank you for always being a pioneer in saving the Earth.”

As the actress points out, coming from a dynasty of filmmakers, they both agreed on the 1992 title when she had already shown her talent in ‘ET the alien‘ (Steven Spielberg, 1982) and less relevant productions such as ‘Fire Eyes‘ (Mark L. Lester, 1984), ‘at the crossroads‘ (Meiert Avis, 1989) and ‘guncrazy‘ (Tamra Davis, 1992).

DiCaprio, for his part, still had everything to do and, although he had already appeared in his television interventions and had just premiered in the fun ‘Critters 3‘ (Kristine Peterson, 1991), her career would radically change just a year later with ‘life of this boy‘ (Michael Caton-Jones, 1993) and ‘Who does Gilbert Grape love?‘ (Lasse Hallstrom, 1993).

At the moment, we know that the best friend of Leonardo Dicaprio it is Kate Winslet and it is that, more than 20 years ago, they became one of the most emblematic film couples thanks to ‘titanica‘ (James Cameron, 1997). Jack and Rose did not have much luck together but the Atlantic catastrophe served to make them great friends, a relationship that has been evident in all the events and ceremonies they have been through and that brought them back together on the big screen in the wonderful ‘Revolutionary Road‘ (Sam Mendes, 2008).

will it succeed drew Barrymore an answer from Leo this time? Recently seen in the series ‘Santa Clarita Diet‘ and in titles like ‘The double‘ (Jamie Babbitt, 2020), ‘A castle for Christmas‘ (Mary Lambert, 2021) and ‘scream‘ (Matt Bettinelli, OlpinTyler Gillett, 2022), in which she was the voice of the institute’s director, is currently triumphing on CBS with ‘The Drew Barrymore Show‘. Leo, a visitor?

