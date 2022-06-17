Drake surprisingly releases ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

During the night, Drake surprisingly released his new album, the seventh in the studio, Honestly, Nevermindwhich follows nine months later Certified Lover Boy. The Canadian rapper, as he has accustomed us in the last period, gave the news only a few hours before the official release, posting the cover and reporting the release time.



Honestly, Nevermind is composed of 14 tracks under the executive production of Drake himself, his close collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, his manager Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and the DJ and house producer Black Coffee who had previously collaborated with Drake for Get It Together. In spite of the latest publications, however, we find only one featuring, the one with 21 Savage in the song Jimmy Cook’s. In the disc there is also a pinch of Italy, Honestly, Neverding it is in fact mixed by the sound engineer Luca Pretolesi, already at work with Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Blackpink.



In recent months, Drake had been teasing fans by sharing a series of Instagram Stories showing him at work in the studio. Honestly, Nevermind it was in fact scheduled for January but, due to a knee injury suffered by Drake, it had been postponed to a later date.

On his Apple Music page, Drake wrote: “I work with all the breath in my body because it is not the air that makes me feel alive, but the work. I know it’s bad, but that’s the story, I’m a perfectionist and nobody knows what’s going through my head when I go to bed at 9 and wake up at 5, unless I rhyme it. […] I know that those who tell me they love me don’t always love me, especially when I’m doing better and people have to look at me from another perspective, from where they are at that moment. I’m just a realist. I didn’t get this far pretending nothing happened. I know who is on my side ».

