On the night between 16 and 17 June 2022, Drake surprisingly released his seventh album Honestly, Never Mind. The new LP includes 14 songs and was produced by Drakefrom long-time collaborator Noah “40” Shebibfrom Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatibfrom Noel Cadastre and from Black Coffee. 21 Savage is the only artist on the album, which appears on the last track entitled Jimmy Cook’s.

The Toronto rapper announced the release on Instagram, an hour before the release of his new LP. The post simply included an album cover image with the caption: “7th studio album” Honestly, Nevermind “out at midnight”. He followed the post with another showing the tracklist. She played the new album on Friday June 17th early in the morning on her brand new show SiriusXM Sound 42 Table for One.

Album cover

“Honestly, Nevermind” follows on from his critically acclaimed album nine months ago, Certified Lover Boy. The project, still topping the charts, included appearances of Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug and other. He also earned a Drake a nomination ai Grammy in 2022 for best rap album. Despite being released over nine months ago, Certified Lover Boy still remains in the top 20 of the ranking Billboard 200.