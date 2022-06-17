Drake has surprisingly released his new album “Honestly, Nevermind”

Drake is back and surprisingly released his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. The new project of the Toronto rapper came after a simple announcement on Instagram: “The seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind comes out at midnight.”

This is the sequel to Drake’s sixth album, Certified Lover Boyreleased less than a year ago, on September 3, 2021. The project debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R & B / Hip-Hop Album, and contains the single Way 2 Sexy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, in partnership with Young Thug and Future. Drake also managed to place nine tracks from this album in the top 10. The record, as mentioned, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, with over 600,000 album equivalent units, according to MRC Data.

Thanks to Certified Lover Boy, moreover, several artists, from Paul McCartney to John Lennon, to Justin Timberlake, have returned to the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to writing credits.

Since then, Drake has made several collaborations. We find it in the hit # 1 of Future’s Hot 100, Wait for Youwith Drizzy and Tems. The rapper is also featured on Jack Harlow’s second album, Come Home The Kids Miss Youwith a verse in Churchill Downs.

