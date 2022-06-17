Drake announces the arrival of his next album

Drake has confirmed the release of his next studio album and best of all, it will arrive much sooner than we could imagine.

Less than a year after the premiere of Certified lover boy, the Canadian announced that his seventh record material will reach digital platforms today at midnight, which in Mexico City would be 11 at night. So set your alarm ’cause there’s a date with Drizzy.

Yes ok Drake He didn’t go into much detail, he said that this album is called HONESTLY, NEVERMIND and published its cover, which you can see below:

The news has driven everyone in the world of the internet crazy, who have already made their bets on the possible collaborations that this album can bring, having Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Rosalía as the highest bidders. But, as we mentioned above, nothing is confirmed yet.

The good thing is that we won’t have to wait that long to hear the new piece of Drake. But in the meantime, check out his recent work with Jack Harlow, “Churchill downs”:

Cover photo taken from the artist’s Instagram.

