The Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta: three very important names in the world of international music and above all much loved. Shakirasinger from Colombia born in 1977, is the voice of songs such as Waka Waka, Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever Wherever, Loca, Chantaje, She Wolf and La Tortura to name a few.

The Black Eyed Peas are an american hip hop music group voice of songs like Pump It Harder, Where is The Love, Mamacita, Let’s Get It Started, My Humps and I Gotta Feeling. While David Guetta is a disc jockey from Paris born in 1967 protagonist of Say My Name, Play Hard, Sexy Bitch, Where Them Girls At, When Love Takes Over. Three names that together are ready to spark and promise a show. And today, Friday June 17th, the Black Eyed Peas with Shakira and David Guetta they are ready to return as protagonists of the musical world. From today, in fact, their new single entitled will be available in rotation on the radio and on streaming music platforms Don’t You Worry. It is not the first time that they collaborate: i black Eyed Peasin fact, they duet with Shakira on the notes of Girl Like Me and with David Guetta on the notes of I Gotta Feeling. And now they are ready to keep us company this summer with their typical rhythm and motto of hope “It will all be fine”.

The Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta

And are you a fan of the Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta? Have you already had the opportunity to listen to the new single Don’t You Worry? We are waiting for you in the comments and in the meantime we will leave you with the translation of the song.

Don’t You Worry

Do not worry

Don’t worry about anything

‘Because everything will be fine

Everything will be OK

So don’t worry

Don’t worry about anything

‘Because everything will be fine

Everything will be OK

It’s gonna be okay, it’s gonna be okay, thumbs up

Ready for the night, lit up like a light

‘I’m about to take a flight, soar higher than a kite

Floating in the sky, look mom, I can fly

I feel so alive that I will live my best life

Just do, just do what I like

Get that, get that, get that print

I was down now I get up

Head up and my eyes up

I keep getting wiser

Then I realize that everything will be

Ooooooo-kay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay, okay

That’s how we do it, baby, that’s what we say

Eso es lo que tú y yo vamos a hacer

Do not worry

Don’t worry about anything

‘Because everything will be fine

Everything will be OK

So don’t worry

Don’t worry about anything

‘Because everything will be fine

Everything will be OK

It will all be fine

Work hard, play hard, that’s the only way

I will live my life as if every day were a vacation

Time to celebrate, time to rise

Wait wait

Tres, cuatro, cinco, seis

Bring it high, high, high, like “Ooh”

We don’t stop, we stop, we keep moving

Take a shot, shoot, take a shot, take some

We will continue to do what we do

Because every day it will be

Ooooooo-kay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay, okay

That’s how we do it, baby, that’s what we say

Eso es lo que tú y yo vamos a hacer

Do not worry

Don’t worry about anything

‘Because everything will be fine

Everything will be OK

So don’t worry

Don’t worry about anything

‘Because everything will be fine

Everything will be OK