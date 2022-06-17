Don’t You Worry
The Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta: three very important names in the world of international music and above all much loved. Shakirasinger from Colombia born in 1977, is the voice of songs such as Waka Waka, Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever Wherever, Loca, Chantaje, She Wolf and La Tortura to name a few.
The Black Eyed Peas are an american hip hop music group voice of songs like Pump It Harder, Where is The Love, Mamacita, Let’s Get It Started, My Humps and I Gotta Feeling. While David Guetta is a disc jockey from Paris born in 1967 protagonist of Say My Name, Play Hard, Sexy Bitch, Where Them Girls At, When Love Takes Over. Three names that together are ready to spark and promise a show. And today, Friday June 17th, the Black Eyed Peas with Shakira and David Guetta they are ready to return as protagonists of the musical world. From today, in fact, their new single entitled will be available in rotation on the radio and on streaming music platforms Don’t You Worry. It is not the first time that they collaborate: i black Eyed Peasin fact, they duet with Shakira on the notes of Girl Like Me and with David Guetta on the notes of I Gotta Feeling. And now they are ready to keep us company this summer with their typical rhythm and motto of hope “It will all be fine”.
And are you a fan of the Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta? Have you already had the opportunity to listen to the new single Don’t You Worry? We are waiting for you in the comments and in the meantime we will leave you with the translation of the song.
Don’t You Worry
Do not worry
Don’t worry about anything
‘Because everything will be fine
Everything will be OK
So don’t worry
Don’t worry about anything
‘Because everything will be fine
Everything will be OK
It’s gonna be okay, it’s gonna be okay, thumbs up
Ready for the night, lit up like a light
‘I’m about to take a flight, soar higher than a kite
Floating in the sky, look mom, I can fly
I feel so alive that I will live my best life
Just do, just do what I like
Get that, get that, get that print
I was down now I get up
Head up and my eyes up
I keep getting wiser
Then I realize that everything will be
Ooooooo-kay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay, okay
That’s how we do it, baby, that’s what we say
Eso es lo que tú y yo vamos a hacer
Do not worry
Don’t worry about anything
‘Because everything will be fine
Everything will be OK
So don’t worry
Don’t worry about anything
‘Because everything will be fine
Everything will be OK
It will all be fine
Work hard, play hard, that’s the only way
I will live my life as if every day were a vacation
Time to celebrate, time to rise
Wait wait
Tres, cuatro, cinco, seis
Bring it high, high, high, like “Ooh”
We don’t stop, we stop, we keep moving
Take a shot, shoot, take a shot, take some
We will continue to do what we do
Because every day it will be
Ooooooo-kay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay, okay
That’s how we do it, baby, that’s what we say
Eso es lo que tú y yo vamos a hacer
Do not worry
Don’t worry about anything
‘Because everything will be fine
Everything will be OK
So don’t worry
Don’t worry about anything
‘Because everything will be fine
Everything will be OK