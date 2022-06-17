Dollar price today June 16, peso closes unchanged

Today, Thursday, June 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4083 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 1.19 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.4264 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated marginally.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the data released in the US on housing during the month of May, since they registered a monthly drop of 14%; while she also does not see it positive that the initial unemployment applications in that peías increased by 229 thousand to place that figure at its highest level since last January.

For the local context, he believes that the Bank of Mexico has the task of deciding whether the increase in the reference rate will be 75 or 100 basis points to counteract inflation.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4264- Sell: $20.4264

: Buy $20.4264- Sell: $20.4264 HSBC : Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.85

: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.85 Banamex : Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.85

: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.85 Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.77

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.77 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.88 Monex: Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.13- Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.13- Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.9221 – Sale: $20.9626

Purchase: $19.9221 – Sale: $20.9626 Banregio: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,660.1 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.54 pesos, for $25.22 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

