Do you recognize ‘aged’ Tom Hanks or Bradley Cooper?









The next projects of Tom Hanks and Bradley Cooper have been announced and people are hallucinating with the characterization of their characters. They are two of the star actors of Hollywood that on this occasion are passed to the great entertainment platforms with two new films: Hanks will be the protagonist of Pinocchio on Disney+ and Bradley Cooper will star Teacher, Netflix's big bet.











Bradley Cooper in ‘Master’ and Tom Hanks in ‘Pinocchio’ Social networks

Bradley Cooper: protagonist, writer and director Cooper will star in Teacherthe biographical film about the composer Leonard Bernstein. Written and directed by the actor himself, it aspires to be one of Netflix’s bets for the next season in which it seems that Bradley will go for the Oscar. Possibly for best direction, best leading actor, or best makeup and hair because the characterization of his character makes him unrecognizable.









Bradley Cooper during the filming of ‘Maestro’ GTRES Unrecognizable to Bradley, but identical to Leonard Bernstein. The actor gets into the skin of the composer to tell his story and his career over 30 years and to do so, the hair and makeup team do a fantastic job in which Cooper is aging during the film. “From the set of Maestro pic.twitter.com/RFSZb1aX1i“ —Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2022