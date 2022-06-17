Do you recognize ‘aged’ Tom Hanks or Bradley Cooper?
The next projects of Tom Hanks and Bradley Cooper have been announced and people are hallucinating with the characterization of their characters. They are two of the star actors of Hollywood that on this occasion are passed to the great entertainment platforms with two new films: Hanks will be the protagonist of Pinocchio on Disney+ and Bradley Cooper will star TeacherNetflix’s big bet.
Bradley Cooper: protagonist, writer and director
Cooper will star in Teacherthe biographical film about the composer Leonard Bernstein. Written and directed by the actor himself, it aspires to be one of Netflix’s bets for the next season in which it seems that Bradley will go for the Oscar. Possibly for best direction, best leading actor, or best makeup and hair because the characterization of his character makes him unrecognizable.
Unrecognizable to Bradley, but identical to Leonard Bernstein. The actor gets into the skin of the composer to tell his story and his career over 30 years and to do so, the hair and makeup team do a fantastic job in which Cooper is aging during the film.
“From the set of Maestro pic.twitter.com/RFSZb1aX1i“
—Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2022
Tom Hanks plays Geppetto
On the other hand, it is Tom Hanks, who throws himself into the role of Gepetto to return us to our childhoods and remember all the magic of Pinocchio. The trailer for the film has already been released and in the images we see the famous toymaker making a wish so that his creation becomes a real boy. In this live action from Disney, Tom Hanks also appears unrecognizable with a very characteristic makeup, visibly aged.
“When you make a wish on a star… �� Official trailer of the new live action of #Pinocchio. premiere for the #DisneyPlusDayon September 8, only in #DisneyPlus �� pic.twitter.com/c2ONi4vuiS“
— Disney+ Spain (@DisneyPlusES) May 31, 2022
We are talking about two films that will surely star in the important awards ceremonies of the seasonand while Pinocchio already has a release date (September 8), it is expected that Teacher comes to light at the end of the year or early 2023. It will be the second movie directed by Bradley Cooper.although after seeing his work in A star has been born Together with Lady Gaga, the expectations of his next project are high.
It also has a very interesting cast, with actors like Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in stranger thingsor Jeremy Strong who gets into Kendall’s skin in Succession.